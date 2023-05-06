Kate Middleton And Princess Charlotte Twin In Mother-Daughter Headpieces At Coronation

Princess Charlotte joined the rest of the British royal family at King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, taking in the historic moment alongside her parents and both of her siblings.
The 8-year-old wore a similar, mini-sized version to the headpiece of her mother, Kate Middleton, for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, where both her grandfather and Queen Camilla were crowned.
The headpieces were designed by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, according to People magazine.
See even more photos from King Charles' big weekend below:
