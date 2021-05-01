Princess Charlotte is 6!

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their only daughter’s birthday by releasing a colorful new photo a few hours before her big day on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge took the sweet snap of her middle child this weekend in Norfolk, Kensington Palace said.

Duchess of Cambridge/UK Press Association

Just last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Prince Louis, turned 3.

Kensington Palace shared a photo, also taken by Kate, that showed Louis riding a bike before his first day at nursery school.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also recently gave royal fans a peek inside their family life in a sweet new home video. The footage, filmed to mark William and Kate’s 10-year wedding anniversary, was shot in Norfolk last fall.

The clip shows Will, Kate, Charlotte, Louis and their eldest child, Prince George, walking along the beach, climbing trees and even roasting some marshmallows.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” the duke and duchess wrote in a message accompanying the footage, which was taken by Will Warr. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”