Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School Pictures Are Royally Adorable

Princess Charlotte has started school!

The 4-year-old royal was filmed arriving at the private Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday morning:

She held hands with her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Six-year-old Prince George, who also attends the school, walked with his father, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, in the images.

William said his daughter was “very excited,” reported London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

Princess Charlotte, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.



Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives for her first day at school.



Helen Haslem, head of the lower school greets Princess Charlotte.



Princess Charlotte enters the school for her first day at Thomas's Battersea.



