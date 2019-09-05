Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School Pictures Are Royally Adorable

Princess Charlotte has started school!
The 4-year-old royal was filmed arriving at the private Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday morning:
She held hands with her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
Six-year-old Prince George, who also attends the school, walked with his father, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, in the images.
William said his daughter was “very excited,” reported London’s Evening Standard newspaper.
Kate Middleton herself took the pictures that marked Charlotte’s first day at nursery school in January 2018.
