A cute moment between two of the Cambridge kids was almost overlooked.

Princess Charlotte was seen adorably correcting her older brother, Prince George, during their family balcony appearance on the last day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; grandson Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and their children, George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. As the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” played, George was spotted placing his hand on the balcony ledge. Charlotte quickly noticed and slyly nudged her brother, appearing to say “Arms down, George!”​​

Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony Sunday during the last day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. ITN/Getty

George then quickly drops his hand, places it by his side and stands up straight. You can watch the exchange in the video above.

A similar moment took place Thursday, the first day of the jubilee, when the three great-grandchildren of the queen rode in a carriage with their mother and Duchess Camilla for the Trooping the Colour festivities. As they rode through the parade on a carriage, they all waved to the crowd. When they stopped waving, Louis enthusiastically continued to wave, causing Charlotte to place her hand on his hand and pull it down.

Still, Louis took up his waving again just moments later, because, of course he did. As we’ve all witnessed during the jubilee, Louis can be quite the ham.