Princess Charlotte Pays Special Tribute To Queen Elizabeth At Funeral

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth by wearing a meaningful piece of jewelry to the monarch’s state funeral on Monday.

The Princess of Wales donned a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, noted Lauren Kiehna, writer and editor of The Court Jeweller. Keihna pointed out that this was the first “significant” piece of jewelry that we’ve seen the 7-year-old princess wear.

Queen Elizabeth was an avid admirer of horses, with a passion for horse racing.

A close up of Princess Charlotte at the state funeral. The princess wore a wide-brimmed black hat, like her mother. PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen leaving Westminster Abbey. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released the order of service for the queen’s state funeral, revealing that the young royal and her brother, Prince George, 9, would participate in the procession for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte and George were set to walk behind their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but instead walked alongside them.

Prior to the Abbey procession, the brothers walked side by side to escort their grandmother’s coffin as it made its way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Last year, the brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips at the Duke of Edinburgh’s pared-down funeral.

William, George, Charlotte and Kate walk in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

