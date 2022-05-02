Princess Charlotte Adorably Poses With The Family Dog For 7th Birthday Photos

Charlotte's birthday photos were taken over the weekend by the Duchess of Cambridge and released on Sunday. Duchess of Cambridge via Associated Press

Princess Charlotte is 7!

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their only daughter’s big day by releasing three portraits of the young royal on Sunday, a day ahead of her 7th birthday.

“Seven tomorrow! 🎂” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned two of the photos of Charlotte that they posted to Instagram on Sunday. The photos were taken in Norfolk over the weekend by the duchess, who is an avid photographer and regularly takes pictures of her family.

One of the photos is a shot of Charlotte and the family’s relatively new dog, a cocker spaniel named Orla. The royal family got Orla last year from a litter raised by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, after the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

Charlotte with the family's cocker spaniel, Orla, in Norfolk, England. Duchess of Cambridge via Associated Press

Supporters on social media said Charlotte continues to look more and more like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her father, William.

What a grin! Duchess of Cambridge via Associated Press

The family recently celebrated another big birthday, as Prince Louis turned 4 on April 23.

The duchess snapped photos of her youngest running on the beach near the family’s Anmer Hall, also in Norfolk.

4 years old tomorrow!



📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/H5AQoZYibW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2022

Just a few days before Louis’ big day, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday. In honor of her birthday, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a photo of the monarch alongside two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.