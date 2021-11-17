Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana at a 1988 dinner party in France wearing what came to be her signature blue eyeliner, applied along her waterline.

Throughout her relatively brief time as a member of the royal family, Princess Diana created a legacy that existed beyond her public role. Her humanitarian efforts and compassionate demeanor helped to ban landmines in Angola and shrink the public stigma of HIV/AIDS. And while these social changes are certainly no small feats, it would be an untrue telling of possibly the world’s favorite princess if her elegant style wasn’t mentioned, at least just once.

The steady stream of photos snapped of Lady Di revealed her self-expression of said elegant style in the form of blue eyeliner, worn along her upper and lower waterlines, giving the princess’ blue eyes a noticeable pop.

Advertisement

In an interview with Yahoo! Life back in 2017, Diana’s former makeup artist Mary Greenwell intimated that electric blue eyeliner might not have been subtle enough for the likes of British royalty. She helped Diana transition into more neutral shades.

“I think beiges and browns are just so much prettier. Simple as that,” Greenwell said. “Diana felt no need to be showy, so she kept her makeup subtle and appropriate for the occasion.”

But the blue eyeliner trend refuses to be replaced by “beiges and browns.” Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have all recently embraced the eye-enhancing qualities of a majestically blue liner.

Give a nod to Princess Diana and her signature look and grab an eyeliner from the list below. Shop metallics and mattes in shades of navy, cobalt and cerulean hues perfect for accentuating your eyes.

Advertisement