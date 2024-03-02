EntertainmentPrincess Diana

Princess Diana's Brother Shares Sweet Childhood Photo Of 'Happy' Siblings

Charles Spencer posted an image in which Diana bears a resemblance to another member of the royal family.
Hilary Hanson
Earl Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, shared a black-and-white family photo in a nostalgic Instagram post on Saturday.

In the photograph, the young Charles sits atop a swing while his older sister Diana leans against the swing next to him. Their mother, Frances Shand Kydd, stands behind them.

Spencer wrote that the photo is from around 1967, when he was 3 and Diana was 5 or 6.

“I love how happy each of us looks,” Spencer, now 59, wrote.

Another childhood photograph of Diana and Charles playing on a swing.
At the time, he added, his mother nicknamed him “Buzz” because “she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy — and busy — bee.”

Several commenters noted that the young Diana looked like Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton — thought not everyone agreed there was a strong resemblance.

Princess Charlotte, left, last year, and Diana in c. 1965
Diana, who died in 1997, was survived by two other siblings in addition to Spenser ― older sisters Lady Jane Fellowes, now 67, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, now 68. A fifth sibling, John Spencer, died hours after he was born in 1960.

