Princess Diana's Nieces Share Paparazzi Experience That Could've Been 'Terrifying'

“We always just knew her as our aunt,” Lady Eliza said in the magazine’s March 2021 issue, calling Diana “incredibly warm, maternal and loving,” with a “talent for reading children’s hearts.”

“Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older,” Eliza added.

Eliza also recalled an incident with her aunt that occurred when the family went to a beach in South Africa and a photographer approached them.

“Obviously it could have been quite terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was happening,” Eliza recalled. “But she turned it into a game of who could get back to the car first. It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened. We had no idea what she was doing at the time.”