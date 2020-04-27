People Are Loving This Video Of Princess Diana Racing Other Moms

A resurfaced video of Princess Diana competing in a footrace against other moms at her sons’ school is delighting social media audiences desperate for some joy in this uncertain time.
Over the weekend, Twitter user @OregonProgress shared a clip of the late royal appearing to give it her all as she runs barefoot in a skirt.
The tweet has racked up nearly 300,000 likes and 50,000 retweets. If you scroll through the replies, you’ll find warm remembrances like “Princess Diana had such a beautiful soul and heart” and “Why am I crying?!? She was THE REALEST! I will love and be a fan of her until my last day.”
Although the caption gives the date the video was filmed as 1989, the race in the video actually took place in June 1991 during Wetherby School’s annual sports day (basically field day for British schools).
The tweet also identifies the wrong prince. Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended London’s Wetherby School, but in 1991, only Harry was still a student there.
Photos from the day show the young prince participating in competitions against other children.
The 1991 mothers race wasn’t Diana’s first. There are photos of the Princess of Wales competing in the race in 1989 and 1990 as well.
She reportedly placed first in 1987 and 1988, second in 1989 and third in 1990. Scroll down for more fabulous skirts and barefoot running photos.