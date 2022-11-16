“The Princess Diaries 3” has gone from a rumored possibility to being in actual development at Disney, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

The nascent project is being written by Aadrita Mukerji, whose résumé is comprised of television scripts for shows including “Supergirl” and “Reacher.” There’s currently no director attached to the project.

Sources told the Reporter that Disney hopes Anne Hathaway, who was 22 when the first sequel was released, will return, but she is under no contractual obligation to do so. The Oscar-winning actor portrayed the titular princess in the first two films and voiced her hopes to return to the franchise more than once.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told ET in October. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we could make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, who last starred together in the 2004 sequel, have yet to sign on. TIMM SCHAMBERGER via Getty Images

“The Princess Diaries” (2001) turned young Hathaway into a star and marked her feature film debut. It was based on Meg Cabot’s novel of the same name and starred Hathaway as an American teenager revealed to be heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. Andrews played Hathaway’s grandmother, the Genovian queen.

Hathaway and Andrews reprised their roles in “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” in 2004.

The franchise, which was directed by the late Garry Marshall, grossed more than $300 million worldwide. The two films became home video classics for children and teenagers.

“I got very, very, very famous,” Hathaway told People in 2019.