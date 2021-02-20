Princess Eugenie Reveals Her Baby's Name

The photos were taken by “our wonderful midwife” during a home visit, the princess said. She also thanked “the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.” Buckingham Palace said the couple was “delighted to share this first photograph as a family.”

August’s middle name appears to be in honor of his 99-year-old great-grandfather Prince Philip, who was admitted to hospital Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son on Feb. 9 at The Portland Hospital in London, alongside her husband. The little one weighed in at 8 lbs., 1 oz.

A Buckingham Palace announcement declared at the time that “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie also made her own announcement on the day her son was born and posted a photo of her and Brooksbank holding their newborn’s hand on her Instagram account.

The royal captioned the post with three blue heart emojis and some exclamation points for added measure: