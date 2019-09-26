Princess Beatrice Gets Engaged To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Another royal wedding is in the works.

Princess Beatrice is engaged to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her sister, Princess Eugenie, confirmed on Instagram Thursday.

“I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo,” Eugenie wrote. “It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

Beatrice, the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got engaged to the 34-year-old real estate magnate in Italy earlier this month, Andrew and Sarah noted in their own announcement. They said in a news release that the wedding will take place in 2020. “Further details will be announced in due course,” the notice said.

The couple began dating in 2018, according to the BBC.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the princess and her fiance said in a statement.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018.