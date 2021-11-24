George Brooksbank (at right), the father-in-law of Britain's Princess Eugenie (left), died last week at the age of 72. Getty

Brooksbank, who was the father of Eugenie’s husband, Jack, died last Thursday at the age of 72. In a notice released to the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, the family said that he “Loved all the good things in life but especially his wife, friends, boys, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.”

Advertisement

Brooksbank was hospitalized during his battle with COVID-19 and put on a ventilator for five weeks. His family was told to “prepare for the worst,” according to an interview he gave to The Telegraph last year. However, he ultimately recovered after undergoing a tracheotomy and continued rehabilitation following his hospital stay.

“I’m walking around at the moment on one stick and I hope to get free of that next week,” Brooksbank said at the time. “My breathing is back to normal and I count myself extremely lucky. My thoughts now are with those still battling this disease and the NHS staff risking their own lives to help them.”

Eugenie thanked the National Health Service in an Instagram video in June 2020 for taking such good care of her father-in-law.

In this 2018 photo, Sarah, Duchess of York, stands with the parents of the groom, Nicola and George Brooksbank, as they wave off Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images

Eugenie and Jack got married in 2018 and welcomed their son August in February. The 9-month-old, whose full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, got his middle name from his great-grandfather, the late Prince Philip.

Advertisement

On Sunday, August was christened alongside Lucas Philip ― the son of Zara Tindall (daughter of Princess Anne, and Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter) and her husband, Mike Tindall. The service was held at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, west of London, and attended by members of the royal family.

The queen, who has canceled some recent public appearance due to ongoing health problems after her hospitalization last month, was able to attend the service in person.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England, on Sunday, Nov. 21. via Associated Press