Princess Eugenie Wishes Followers A Happy Easter With New Family Photo

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her husband, Jack Brooksbank, holding her son, August, underneath a gorgeous tree on Monday.

The new mom wished her followers a “Happy Easter” and a “blossoming Spring” alongside the new photo of her family.

The couple welcomed their first child on Feb. 9, with little August weighing in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce. He is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth.

Though Buckingham Palace issued a formal statement on behalf of the couple announcing their new arrival, Eugenie officially introduced her son (and revealed her son’s name) on her own personal Instagram account in a very modern twist. The Royal Family Instagram account also reshared one of Eugenie’s photos.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” Eugenie posted in February.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

Eugenie later posted more sweet photos of August to mark both Mother’s Day in the U.K. and her 31st birthday:

Over a month after little August’s arrival, the queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, welcomed their third child.

Mike revealed on his podcast “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” that the little one was actually delivered in a very unusual place: the bathroom floor.

“So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” Mike said in an episode in late March, adding that his wife’s friend was present at the time and able to help the couple out.

“[Dolly, the friend] was there and recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time,” he said. “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”