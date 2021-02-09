Princess Eugenie Welcomes First Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank

STEVE PARSONS via Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, wave as they emerge from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on their wedding day in 2018. The two have welcomed their first child.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The baby was born on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021,” The Royal Family Twitter account announced, adding that the little one weighed in at 8 lbs. 1 oz., and that Eugenie gave birth at The Portland Hospital.

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.



The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.



Eugenie and Brooksbank, a brand manager for Casamigos, reportedly met through friends during a ski vacation in Verbier, Switzerland.

They dated for seven years before getting engaged. Brooksbank popped the question by a volcano in Nicaragua in January 2018.

“We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love,” Eugenie recalled during the couple’s first TV interview with BBC One. “And we have the same passions and drive for life. It’s so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone and you get to meet Jack.”

The couple had a royal wedding of their own at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018, the same place Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married.

The two later announced that they were expecting their first child with a very modern announcement: through Eugenie’s personal Instagram. (A Twitter account for the royal family also released a statement about the exciting news on the same day.)

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻,” Eugenie captioned a photo of the couple holding little baby slippers.

