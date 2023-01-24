Princess Eugenie announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their second child.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her son, August, kissing her stomach.

Both the princess and her son wore beanies in the photo, which Eugenie shared was taken by her husband.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement shared with People magazine.

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, also posted an Instagram of her own on Tuesday to celebrate the big news.

“You will be sharing puddles, Augie!” Fergie wrote alongside a photo of her grandson in a yellow raincoat. “Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful.”

