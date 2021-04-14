Princess Eugenie Shares Loving Tribute, Photos After Prince Philip's Death

“It was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went,” Sophie said in a video captured by ITV Sunday. “It was very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody, isn’t it?”

Princes William and Harry also released separate messages of their own on Monday. The Duke of Cambridge said that his grandfather “was an extraordinary man,” while the Duke of Sussex quipped that Philip was a “legend of banter” and “cheeky right ’til the end.”