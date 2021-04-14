Princess Eugenie Shares Loving Tribute, Photos After Prince Philip's Death

Princess Eugenie posted a loving tribute to her “Dearest Grandpa,” Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.
The 31-year-old daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew shared sweet memories of her grandfather on Instagram, alongside two photos of them together and with her sister, Princess Beatrice.
“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” Eugenie wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”
“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren,” she added, before signing off: “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.
In the days following Philip’s death, all four of his children ― Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward ― memorized him in emotional statements and appearances over the weekend.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Edward’s wife, recalled the duke’s final moments.
“It was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went,” Sophie said in a video captured by ITV Sunday. “It was very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody, isn’t it?”
Princes William and Harry also released separate messages of their own on Monday. The Duke of Cambridge said that his grandfather “was an extraordinary man,” while the Duke of Sussex quipped that Philip was a “legend of banter” and “cheeky right ’til the end.”
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is set to take place this Saturday in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with 30 people in attendance.
In planning his own funeral wishes, Philip contributed to the design of a modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.