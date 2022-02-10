Princess Eugenie Shares Her Son's Nickname In Sweet Birthday Post

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, pictured in 2015, celebrated their son August's first birthday. Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank rang in their son August’s first birthday on Wednesday with a sweet Instagram post.

The princess also shared new photos of August, alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” she wrote, revealing August’s cute nickname.

“You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave,” the royal added. “You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

The first photo that Eugenie shared shows the princess and her husband smiling at little Augie. In the second photo, the little one’s back is turned to the camera, revealing a nametag that says “My name is August.”

Eugenie and Jack welcomed August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Feb. 9, 2020, at The Portland Hospital in London.

The princess shared the significance of August’s name on her Instagram page at the time.

“He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers,” Eugenie wrote, referring to Prince Philip, who died shortly after August was born.

Queen Elizabeth was able to attend August’s christening at Royal Lodge at Windsor in November, just after she had to cancel appointments to due various health ailments.

August was baptized alongside Lucas Philip, who is the son of Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

