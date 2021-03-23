Princess Eugenie has been in the public eye ever since her 1990 birth to Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, aka Fergie.

In her three decades in the spotlight, the British royal has rocked many an eye-popping dress at social events in the London area and beyond ― often alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, or her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

In honor of her birthday on March 23, we’ve rounded up photos that show Princess Eugenie’s style transformation from teen princess to royal bride to new mom.