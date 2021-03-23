Princess Eugenie has been in the public eye ever since her 1990 birth to Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, aka Fergie.
In her three decades in the spotlight, the British royal has rocked many an eye-popping dress at social events in the London area and beyond ― often alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, or her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
In honor of her birthday on March 23, we’ve rounded up photos that show Princess Eugenie’s style transformation from teen princess to royal bride to new mom.
2004
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
2005
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
2006
Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images
2007
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
2009
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
2009
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
2010
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
2011
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
2012
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
2014
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2015
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2017
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
2017
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2018
WPA Pool via Getty Images
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2018
Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2019
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2021
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank via Getty Images