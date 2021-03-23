Style & Beauty

Princess Eugenie's Style Transformation, From Royal Teen To New Mom

The British royal has rocked many eye-popping dresses in the U.K. and beyond.

Princess Eugenie has been in the public eye ever since her 1990 birth to Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, aka Fergie.

In her three decades in the spotlight, the British royal has rocked many an eye-popping dress at social events in the London area and beyond ― often alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, or her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

In honor of her birthday on March 23, we’ve rounded up photos that show Princess Eugenie’s style transformation from teen princess to royal bride to new mom.

2004
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attend the Cartier International Day Polo Coronation Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor in 2004.
2005
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson pose for a photo at the Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup Polo Final in 2005.
2006
Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie appears on the red carpet at the 2006 Cipriani and Deutsche Bank Concert Series Benefiting amfAR in New York.
2007
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie sport fascinators at the wedding of Louis Buckworth and Chloe Delevingne at St. Paul's Church in London in 2007.
2009
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie shows support for a football exchange to the United Kingdom for the Hong Kong Down Syndrome Association in 2009 in London.
2009
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attend the VIP reception to launch the English National Ballet Christmas season at the St. Martins Lane Hotel in London in 2009.
2010
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie arrives at Christie's Auction House in London on a work experience placement during her summer break from Newcastle University in 2010.
2011
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011.
2012
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie attends a national service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London as part of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in 2012.
2014
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie smiles at a VIP Preview of the Frieze Art Fair in Regent's Park in London in 2014.
2015
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie poses on the red carpet at the IWC Schaffhausen Third Annual "For the Love of Cinema" Gala during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in 2015.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie wears a little black dress at the launch of GP Nutrition Supplements at Annabel's in London in 2016.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie attends the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 at Design Miami/Basel in Basel, Switzerland.
2017
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie walks during Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot in 2017.
2017
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie attends The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party in London in 2017.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie smiles at the 25th Anniversary of the Estée Lauder Companies U.K.'s Breast Cancer Campaign in London in 2017.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie walks the red carpet at The Charge II boxing fundraiser at The Lindley Hall on Dec. 13, 2017, in London.
2018
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank smile in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announcing their engagement in 2018.
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie attends an annual summer party in partnership with Chanel at The Serpentine Pavilion in London in 2018.
2018
Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony in Windsor in 2018.
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie sports a red coat at the Charity Premiere of "Sharkwater Extinction" at the Curzon Soho in London in 2018.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie poses at the Animal Ball Art Show Private Viewing in London in 2019.
2019
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie arrives at Westminster Abbey in London, as part of a day on combating modern slavery in 2019.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie attends the Dior Sessions book launch in London in 2019.
2021
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank hold their newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021.
