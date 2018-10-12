Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

Random Celebrities Attend Princess Eugenie’s Wedding And Twitter Noticed

Liv Tyler, Ricky Martin and Demi Moore were among the A-listers at the nuptials.
By Carly Ledbetter
10/12/2018 05:36am ET | Updated 2 hours ago

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding was a star-studded affair.

Celebrities from all over gathered at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle ― the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married earlier this year ― to attend the royal nuptials.

Guests included Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss comedian Jimmy Carr, and Andrea Bocelli, who performed two pieces at the wedding. Prince Harry’s exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, also attended.

A few very random guests attended as well, including actresses Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, and singer Ricky Martin.

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Demi Moore showing up at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle 

People on Twitter noticed, of course:

See all the famous faces below:

Liv Tyler
PA Wire/PA Images
Demi Moore
PA Wire/PA Images
Ellie Goulding
WPA Pool via Getty Images
James Blunt
Reuters
Kate Moss
PA Wire/PA Images
Naomi Campbell
PA Wire/PA Images
Cara Delevingne
PA Wire/PA Images
Ricky Martin
ITV
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field
Reuters
Pixie Geldof and George Barnett
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Cressida Bonas
PA Wire/PA Images
Jimmy Carr and Karoline Copping
PA Wire/PA Images

Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding
