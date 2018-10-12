Random Celebrities Attend Princess Eugenie’s Wedding And Twitter Noticed

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding was a star-studded affair.

Celebrities from all over gathered at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle ― the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married earlier this year ― to attend the royal nuptials.

Guests included Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss comedian Jimmy Carr, and Andrea Bocelli, who performed two pieces at the wedding. Prince Harry’s exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, also attended.

A few very random guests attended as well, including actresses Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, and singer Ricky Martin.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Demi Moore showing up at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

People on Twitter noticed, of course:

I’m sorry but WTF is Demi Moore doing there? 🤔 — Lila Fowler 🎀 (@LilaFowler2017) October 12, 2018

Demi Moore? Lol guestlist hella random https://t.co/E7Lwy1V5OJ — Maya (@mayavado) October 12, 2018

Demi Moore and Princess Eugenie. Such close friends. — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) October 12, 2018

Both Ricky Martin and Robbie Williams are at the wedding. The reception is going to turn into an early 2000s hit-parade. 😄 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/QLKbx8KPuW — kreidy (@kreidy_b) October 12, 2018

See all the famous faces below:

Liv Tyler PA Wire/PA Images Demi Moore PA Wire/PA Images Ellie Goulding WPA Pool via Getty Images James Blunt Reuters Kate Moss PA Wire/PA Images Naomi Campbell PA Wire/PA Images Cara Delevingne PA Wire/PA Images Ricky Martin ITV Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Reuters Pixie Geldof and George Barnett WPA Pool via Getty Images Cressida Bonas PA Wire/PA Images Jimmy Carr and Karoline Copping PA Wire/PA Images