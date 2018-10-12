Random Celebrities Attend Princess Eugenie’s Wedding And Twitter Noticed

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding was a star-studded affair.
Celebrities from all over gathered at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle ― the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married earlier this year ― to attend the royal nuptials.
Guests included Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss comedian Jimmy Carr, and Andrea Bocelli, who performed two pieces at the wedding. Prince Harry’s exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, also attended.
A few very random guests attended as well, including actresses Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, and singer Ricky Martin.
People on Twitter noticed, of course:
See all the famous faces below:
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).