Every Photo From Princess Eugenie’s Wedding You Need To See

PA Wire/PA Images Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave the St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after tying the knot on Friday.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank were married Friday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They dated for seven years prior to getting engaged in January.

The longtime couple invited 850 guests and more than 1,200 members of the public to their nuptials, which were broadcast by ITV and TLC.

Famous faces at the wedding included Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Kate Moss, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell and Andrea Bocelli (who also performed at the ceremony).

PA Wire/PA Images Demi Moore arrives at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.

Royals attending the ceremony included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Louis and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were noticeably absent.

Prince George served as a page boy at the nuptials, while Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid.

PA Wire/PA Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte were a part of the wedding party at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Check out all of the best photos from the wedding below:

