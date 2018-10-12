Every Photo From Princess Eugenie’s Wedding You Need To See

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank were married Friday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They dated for seven years prior to getting engaged in January.
The longtime couple invited 850 guests and more than 1,200 members of the public to their nuptials, which were broadcast by ITV and TLC.
Famous faces at the wedding included Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ricky Martin, Kate Moss, James Blunt, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Campbell and Andrea Bocelli (who also performed at the ceremony).
Royals attending the ceremony included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Louis and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were noticeably absent.
Prince George served as a page boy at the nuptials, while Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid.
Check out all of the best photos from the wedding below:
PA Wire/PA Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss on the steps of St. George's Chapel.
Yahoo Canada Style
Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid at the wedding, while Prince George was a page boy.
PA Wire/PA Images
Sarah Ferguson making a face as she exits the car to head to St. George's Chapel.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A guest chases after a woman's hat.
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Sussex smiles in St. George's Chapel.
PA Wire/PA Images
Eugenie makes a face at her groom.
Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images
The "Union Jack Man" camping out before the royal wedding.
Getty Editorial
Eugenie making her way up the steps to the chapel.
Getty Editorial
A page boy takes a tumble in the blustery conditions.
Reuters
Model Cara Delevingne makes her way to the nuptials.
PA Wire/PA Images
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson enter the chapel.
Reuters
Prince Harry entering the chapel where he married Meghan Markle just a few months ago.
POOL New / Reuters
The new husband and wife kiss on the steps of St. George's Chapel.
PA Wire/PA Images
Ellie Goulding arrives.
POOL New / Reuters
Jack Brooksbank slips a wedding bank on Eugenie's finger (the groom will not wear one).
Reuters
Naomi Campbell gives a look at the royal wedding.
PA Wire/PA Images
Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie ascend the stairs together.
PA Wire/PA Images
A guest tries to hold on to her fascinator amidst all the wind.
PA Wire/PA Images
A lone guest takes her seat.
PA Wire/PA Images
Chelsy Davy, a friend of Eugenie who once dated Prince Harry, arrives.
PA Wire/PA Images
A bridesmaid gives a wave to the crowds.
Reuters
The parents of the bride and groom and the page boy and bridesmaids gather outside the chapel after the ceremony.
Reuters
Pixie Geldof looking pretty in pink.
PA Wire/PA Images
A fan gets ready for the royal wedding.
PA Wire/PA Images
More guests arrive.
PA Wire/PA Images
Hold on to your hats!
PA Wire/PA Images
Securing the area outside the castle.
PA Wire/PA Images
A guest heads into the chapel.
PA Wire/PA Images
Jimmy Carr arrives.
Reuters
Pre-wedding chats.
Reuters
A shot of the grounds before the wedding.
Reuters
Fans gathered before the ceremony.
Reuters
A shot of the gorgeous flowers and foliage outside the chapel.
HuffPost UK
A fan before the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.