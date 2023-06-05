Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Child, Buckingham Palace Says

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are “delighted to announce” that they have welcomed their second child, Buckingham Palace said in a release on Monday.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the royal wrote in a separate Instagram announcement on Monday, which coincided with the palace’s statement.

She also revealed the special meaning behind her newborn’s first and middle names.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,” Eugenie added, alongside a photo of her newborn and one of her eldest child, a son named August, looking at his new baby brother.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she added.

Eugenie revealed in an adorable announcement in January that she and her husband were expecting their second child “this summer.”

The royal welcomed her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 9, 2021, in London.

She also explained the inspiration for August’s name in an Instagram post at the time, telling followers that he was “named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.”