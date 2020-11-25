An Homage To Princess Margaret's Head, Unsung Star Of 'The Crown'

Ever since Season 4 of “The Crown” was released on Netflix, fans have spent much of their time reliving and dissecting every moment of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship.
Meanwhile, we’ve been focused on other, less tangled things: Princess Margaret’s undeniably on-point hair and hat collection.
Margaret, portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter at this point in the beloved series, shared a love of style with her sister Queen Elizabeth, but in the show as in real life, reigned supreme when it came to larger-than-life hair and headwear.
Below, 18 incredibly coiffed Princess Margaret moments.
1951
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
1958
Express via Getty Images
1960
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
1960
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
1961
Evening Standard via Getty Images
1964
Fox Photos via Getty Images
1965
Bill Ray via Getty Images
1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
1965
Bill Ray via Getty Images
1965
Les Lee via Getty Images
1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
1967
PA Images via Getty Images
1968
David Redfern via Getty Images
1983
PA Images via Getty Images
1988
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
1989
Georges De Keerle via Getty Images
1996
DAVID THOMSON via Getty Images