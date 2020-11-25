Style & Beauty

An Homage To Princess Margaret's Head, Unsung Star Of 'The Crown'

Queen Elizabeth's well-coiffed, hat-donning sister was more great hair than heir apparent.

Ever since Season 4 of “The Crown” was released on Netflix, fans have spent much of their time reliving and dissecting every moment of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship.

Meanwhile, we’ve been focused on other, less tangled things: Princess Margaret’s undeniably on-point hair and hat collection.

Margaret, portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter at this point in the beloved series, shared a love of style with her sister Queen Elizabeth, but in the show as in real life, reigned supreme when it came to larger-than-life hair and headwear.

Below, 18 incredibly coiffed Princess Margaret moments.

1951
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
Princess Margaret in her early 20s.
1958
Express via Getty Images
Margaret during her tour of Canada.
1960
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Margaret at a gala charity matinee of ballet to aid the Royal Academy of Dancing.
1960
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
One of her more striking hats.
1961
Evening Standard via Getty Images
Margaret cradling her newborn son David Albert Armstrong-Jones (Viscount Linley) with husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, at their side.
1964
Fox Photos via Getty Images
Margaret, her husband and their son at Kensington Palace shortly after the birth of their daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.
1965
Bill Ray via Getty Images
Margaret during a visit to the U.S.
1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
Margaret in Tuscon, Arizona, during her U.S. visit.
1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
Margaret with the Beatles.
1965
Bill Ray via Getty Images
Another shot of the princess during her U.S. trip.
1965
Les Lee via Getty Images
Margaret in Amsterdam.
1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
Margaret chats with first lady Lady Bird Johnson before a White House dinner.
1967
PA Images via Getty Images
Margaret at the royal performance of "The Taming of the Shrew," the film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Actors Mia Farrow and Lawrence Harvey are in the background.
1968
David Redfern via Getty Images
American jazz pianist and composer Count Basie and Margaret during a recording of BBC television show "Jazz at the Maltings."
1983
PA Images via Getty Images
Margaret with ex-husband Lord Snowdon and his mother, the Countess of Rosse, at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
1988
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
Left to right, Margaret, Prince William, Prince William and Princess Diana during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.
1989
Georges De Keerle via Getty Images
Margaret at the Royal Ascot horse race in England.
1996
DAVID THOMSON via Getty Images
Margaret at London's Waterloo rail station.
NetflixRoyal Familieshair the crownprincess margaret