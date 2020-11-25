An Homage To Princess Margaret's Head, Unsung Star Of 'The Crown'

Ever since Season 4 of “The Crown” was released on Netflix, fans have spent much of their time reliving and dissecting every moment of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship.

Meanwhile, we’ve been focused on other, less tangled things: Princess Margaret’s undeniably on-point hair and hat collection.

Margaret, portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter at this point in the beloved series, shared a love of style with her sister Queen Elizabeth, but in the show as in real life, reigned supreme when it came to larger-than-life hair and headwear.

The most #Royal #bubble of all....

Princess Margaret, taking a bath after having her #hair done and while wearing the Poltimore #tiara. pic.twitter.com/i5udr18wxd — Royal Canadian (@myroyalcanadian) April 27, 2017

Below, 18 incredibly coiffed Princess Margaret moments.