Princess Margaret's Style Evolution, From Peak Princess To Style Icon

She may have been spare to the heir, but that hardly mattered to Princess Margaret.

While her older sister, Elizabeth, ascended to the British throne at the age of 25, Margaret fulfilled the responsibilities of her title while also living a life that was royally fun.

With the spotlight more on her sister, Margaret partied with the Beatles, drank a tad too much and woke up late, taking “breakfast in bed and chain-smoking” for hours, as dramatized in the first season of “The Crown.” She had a handful of tumultuous love affairs (eventually marrying and divorcing photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, known as Lord Snowden), and traipsed around her vacation home Les Jolies Eaux on the Caribbean island of Mustique twice every year for three decades.

Lisa Sheridan via Getty Images Princesses Margaret and the future Queen Elizabeth wearing elaborate dresses for "Old Mother Red Riding Boots," a Christmas pantomime they performed in at Windsor Castle.

And through it all, she was dressed to the nines. Her style prowess was so on-point, it earned a nickname in the 1950s, “The Margaret Look.”

Margaret favored pretty floral print dresses and the floor-length ballgowns you’d expect of a princess in her youth. But by her 20s, she had introduced bold accessories to her look ― bright headscarves, mod sunglasses, feathery hats.

In tribute to her fashion ― and because excitement for “The Crown” couldn’t be higher ― we’ve rounded up 93 photos that capture Margaret at her most royal and most mod.