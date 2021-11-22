The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Princess Switch 3'

For the second week in a row, “Red Notice” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The art heist comedy is Netflix’s most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200 million. Despite generally poor reviews from critics, “Red Notice” is rumored to be getting at least one sequel after reportedly having the “biggest opening day” of any Netflix movie (per the company).

In second place is “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star” ― the third installment in the Netflix holiday series in which Vanessa Hudgens plays multiple doppelgänger characters. “Romancing the Star” focuses on the search for a jewel thief after a priceless Christmas relic is stolen.

Netflix "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star" on Netflix.

Other holiday-themed films in the ranking include the catfishing rom-com “Love Hard,” Nancy Meyers’ “The Holiday,” and the animated children’s movie, “Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

And in an interesting coincidence, two films with similar titles (though very different plots) are also trending at the moment. One is “Here Comes the Boom,” the 2012 MMA-themed comedy from Kevin James. The other is “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” the new biographical musical about composer and playwright Jonathan Larson.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

