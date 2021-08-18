Yes, 'Princesscore' Is A Trend Right Now. Here's How To Wear It.

Last year, the cottagecore trend took over as we developed quarantine hobbies like baking bread and gardening, sported comfortable, flowy dresses and otherwise embraced the vibes of an English countryside or enchanted forest.

But another aesthetic is elevating some of those fairy-tale elements to a new level of romance. Presenting: princesscore.

Advertisement

Getty Images/Streetstyleshooters/Edward Berthelot Princesscore is all about tulle, corsets, oversized sleeves and other elements of fairy-tale fashion.

As Glamour notes, princesscore includes many components of cottagecore but “with more tiaras.” Think corsets, tulle, lace, petticoats and oversized sleeves. While cottagecore fashion brought a low-key pastoral energy, this royal aesthetic is all about being a little extra.

The viral “puff dress” from whimsical boutique brand Selkie encapsulates princesscore well. A favorite among influencers, the dress turns up the volume in the sleeve and skirt departments and comes in colors and prints like lilac, cloud and rainbow.

Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images Ella Sophie and Michelle Blashka in Selkie puff dresses outside the Rebecca Minkoff show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

Princesscore blends elements of history (and historic fairy tales) with modern details in a way that is reminiscent of Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette,” with its emphasis on pastels, florals and adorable pastries.

The style also channels actual royals, such as Princess Diana and Princess Margaret, as well as iconic Disney characters, including Cinderella (post-hearth) and Tiana.

Advertisement

Getty Images/Tim Graham/Bettmann Princesscore channels elements of iconic royal style from the likes of Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.

The popularity of Shonda Rhimes’s “Bridgerton” adaptation on Netflix undoubtedly contributed to the rise of princesscore (or, more specifically, Regencycore or more broadly royalcore). Lyst reported that searches for corsets, long gloves, pearl and feather headbands, and empire dresses soared in the four weeks after the show’s premiere.

Meanwhile, there’s been increased interest in TikTok and Instagram accounts dedicated to princesscore fashion, decor and culture. The years 2020 and 2021 have also seen a slew of epic princess gowns from celebrities on the red carpet.

Getty/Joe Scarnici/Amy Sussman/Stefanie Rex/picture alliance Farhana Bodi (left), Dakota Fanning and Arianna Grande are among the celebrities who've graced red carpets with their princess gowns.

But, of course, red carpet couture isn’t the only way to wear this trend. When it comes to putting together a princesscore look, the sky’s the limit.

You can go all-out with a voluminous ballgown or tone down the tulle with a sleeker dress. Pairing a ruffled or corset top with more casual shorts creates a nice contrast.

Advertisement

You could even channel the aesthetic with an extravagant pastel, lace or floral-forward outfit. And don’t forget to add a little extra bling for some crown jewel-esque sparkle. (Feel free to dust off your old Pretty Pretty Princess gems.)

Getty Images/Stefania M. D'Alessandro/John Parra/Scott Brinegar/Disney Parks From high fashion runways to Disney photo shoots, there are many sources for princesscore inspiration.

However you style your royal garments, the most important thing is to wear them with a stately flair (or just your best princess smile). If you’re looking to try out the princesscore trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.