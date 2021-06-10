A high school principal wished his senior students joy, happiness and, above all, love with a stunning, surprise serenade at their graduation ceremony.

Marcus Gause stunned graduates from T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, on Sunday with a pitch-perfect a cappella rendition of the classic ballad “I Will Always Love You.”

The video, filmed at the Greensboro Coliseum, has now gone viral.

Watch the clip here:

Principal Marcus Gause surprises the graduating class of T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina with this moving performance of "I Will Always Love You." pic.twitter.com/jwO2ur0F8s — edutopia (@edutopia) June 9, 2021

“Of course, there was a nervousness because nobody sings behind Whitney Houston and the greats like Dolly Parton, but the lyrics were really what I was trying to portray to my students,” Gause told ABC News.

“One of the things that the pandemic has really taught us is that we need more love, that students know that we love and care for them,” he added.

Parton originally released the song in 1974. It’s since been covered multiple times, most notably by the late Whitney Houston — whose version for “The Bodyguard” movie topped the charts for 14 weeks.

Check out Parton’s original here:

And Houston’s version here: