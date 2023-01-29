Priscilla Presley has filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court challenging a critical portion of her late daughter’s estate.

Elvis Presley’s widow is arguing that a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s Promenade Trust was approved using an “invalid signature” of Lisa Marie Presley, who died of a heart attack on Jan. 12 at age 54.

Lisa Marie was granted sole access to her dad’s fortune when she turned 25 in 1993.

Priscilla Presley claims in the 13-page document filed Thursday that she and her daughter’s former business manager Barry Siegel had been named as co-trustees in the event of her daughter’s death. But a late addition replaced their names with those of Lisa Marie’s two children with her ex-husband Danny Keough — Riley and Benjamin Keogh.

Under the estate’s current terms, the 33-year-old “Zola” actor is now the sole trustee since her brother’s death by suicide in 2020.

But Priscilla Presley is challenging the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s signature approving the trustee change, which “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” notes the court filing.

In addition, the filing claims the following about the amendment document: It was “never delivered” to Priscilla during Lisa Marie’s lifetime (as required by “express terms” of the trust agreement), it misspells Priscilla’s name, and it wasn’t witnessed or notarized making the change an “invalid modification.”

The action seeks a court order “determining that the purported 2016 amendment is invalid, confirming the validity and existence of the restated 2010 trust, and confirming that petitioner is a current trustee of the trust.”

Riley Keough has not yet responded to the court action.

Lisa Marie is also survived by her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.