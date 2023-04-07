Priscilla Presley is on good terms with granddaughter Riley Keough — despite the rumors.

The former wife of late icon Elvis Presley said as much at “An Evening to Remember With Priscilla Presley” this week and reportedly told attending fans that she and Keough “get along well” despite battling over the estate of Keough’s late mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

“She was absolutely lovely,” Jackie Howse, one of the few dozen fans who got to meet Presley, told ET. “[I] wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect … she was very softly spoken, very gracious. She really did make me feel comfortable.”

Lisa Marie Presley died earlier this year of cardiac arrest at 54 years old.

Priscilla Presley filed court papers in January to contest her daughter’s will. She claimed a 2016 amendment — which replaced Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley’s former business manager with Keough and her late brother, Benjamin, as co-trustees — was made with an “invalid signature.”

“It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” a source told ET at the time. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

Howse said Presley “came across very gracious” when the legal battle with Keough was brought up, however. The fan told ET that Presley even said, “‘You know, I went to dinner with [her] before I came [here].’ She said, ‘Everything’s good.’”

“That’s not the case at all,” Howse reportedly said Priscilla noted about the rumored feud between her and Keough. “They weren’t true. It was very brief, but she just said, ‘Don’t believe what’s been said … Riley and I get along well.’”

“She came across as being very proud,” Howse told ET about Presley’s comments on Keough’s Hollywood success. “She’d actually said, ‘I am really proud of her. Really proud of what she’s achieved.’ You could see it in the face, how proud she was with the family.”