Home & Living
MoviesNetflixStreaming Servicesstreamline

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Prisoners'

An Aubrey Plaza crime thriller and stop-motion animation musical are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Bullet Train” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Following a theatrical release in August, the adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s acclaimed 2010 novel joined Netflix on Dec. 3. Brad Pitt stars in the action comedy film along with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

Next in the ranking is the 2013 thriller “Prisoners,” which follows a desperate father as he searches for his missing daughter and clashes with law enforcement in the process. The movie features an ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo and Paul Dano.

"Prisoners" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Prisoners" on Netflix.

Another thriller trending on the streaming service is “Emily the Criminal.” Aubrey Plaza stars in this critically acclaimed 2022 film about a woman with student debt who becomes embroiled in criminal schemes as she attempts to stay afloat financially.

As for original movies from Netflix, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” was released on the platform on Dec. 9. After years in “development hell,” Netflix acquired the stop-motion animation musical project, which is already getting awards show buzz.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Noel Diary” (Netflix)

9. “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” (Netflix)

8. “God’s Crooked Lines” (Netflix)

7. “21 Jump Street”

6. “Storks”

5. “Troll” (Netflix)

4. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

3. “Emily the Criminal”

2. “Prisoners”

1. “Bullet Train”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They’re All Over 40

Wellness

Is There A Best Time Of Day For Therapy? Here’s What Therapists Say.

Food & Drink

2022’s Best And Worst TikTok Food Trends, From Butter Boards To NyQuil Chicken

Work/Life

6 Things Christmas Tree Sellers Need You To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

How To Reconnect With An Estranged Adult Child

Wellness

Are You In A ‘Permacrisis?’ Here’s How To Tell.

Shopping

25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Shopping

Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target

Shopping

Need A Gift? Check Out The 26 Most Popular Products Our Readers Loved In 2022

Shopping

Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Shopping

This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)

Shopping

A Massage Gun Is The Perfect Self-Care Gift For Anyone On Your List

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Parenting

12 Kids' TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Parenting

Nannies Are Entitled To A Year-End Bonus. Here’s How Much You Should Give

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You're In Meetings All Day

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30

Shopping

My Target Pajamas Are Famous On TikTok And I'm Gifting Them To Everyone

Food & Drink

Are Onions The Reason For Your Stomach Issues?

Shopping

38 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Relationships

Singles Share How The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Their Sex Lives

Wellness

Putting Up A Tree This Year? Your Home's Air Quality May Be Affected.

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now