“Bullet Train” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Following a theatrical release in August, the adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s acclaimed 2010 novel joined Netflix on Dec. 3. Brad Pitt stars in the action comedy film along with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

Advertisement

Next in the ranking is the 2013 thriller “Prisoners,” which follows a desperate father as he searches for his missing daughter and clashes with law enforcement in the process. The movie features an ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo and Paul Dano.

Netflix "Prisoners" on Netflix.

Another thriller trending on the streaming service is “Emily the Criminal.” Aubrey Plaza stars in this critically acclaimed 2022 film about a woman with student debt who becomes embroiled in criminal schemes as she attempts to stay afloat financially.

As for original movies from Netflix, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” was released on the platform on Dec. 9. After years in “development hell,” Netflix acquired the stop-motion animation musical project, which is already getting awards show buzz.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement