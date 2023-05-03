Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Botched Nose Surgery Triggered A 'Deep Depression'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas worried her acting days were over after suffering a bungled nose surgery early in her career.

The “Citadel” actor told Howard Stern about dealing with a “deep depression” after an operation to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity totally changed her face.

Advertisement

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” Chopra Jonas explained on the shock jock’s SiriusXM show.

Having just begun her time in Bollywood, the former Miss Universe wondered if her acting career “was over before it started.”

While she described her first time under the knife as disastrous, Chopra Jonas returned to doctors after her father encouraged her to get reconstructive surgery.

“I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,’” the “Quantico” star remembered, thanking her father for how he “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends The 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Chopra Jonas also credited director Anil Sharma for giving her her big break in 2003’s “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy,” telling Stern, “That filmmaker was very kind ... He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.”

She shared more details about the operation in her 2021 memoir “Unfinished.”