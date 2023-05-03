What's Hot

'Up-And-Coming' Equestrian Rider Dead At 15

28 Travel Products For People Who Are Dead-Set On Only Bringing A Carry-On

We Found Affordable Lookalikes For Herman Miller's Most Classic Chairs

Utah Judge Delays Implementing Statewide Abortion Clinic Ban

Autopsy Finds Stab Wounds To Heart, Lungs Killed Cash App Founder

I Quit My Job And Put My Life On Pause To Spend An Entire Year Grieving

Schumer Notes Reveal Feinstein Could Return To Senate As Soon As Next Week

Rep. Ilhan Omar Crowns Tucker Carlson With Stinging New Moniker

2nd Woman Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Drink At Rep. Matt Gaetz

One Book Taught Gen X Women About Puberty — And It's Still Helping Them To This Day

Trump Lawyers Say They Won’t Call Witnesses At Rape Trial

Trump's New Anti-Biden Ad Has One Problem: It Shows Photos From His Own Presidency

EntertainmentCelebritiesPlastic Surgerypriyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Botched Nose Surgery Triggered A 'Deep Depression'

Chopra Jonas told Howard Stern she was completely unrecognizable after an operation to remove a polyp in her nose.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas worried her acting days were over after suffering a bungled nose surgery early in her career.

The “Citadel” actor told Howard Stern about dealing with a “deep depression” after an operation to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity totally changed her face.

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” Chopra Jonas explained on the shock jock’s SiriusXM show.

Having just begun her time in Bollywood, the former Miss Universe wondered if her acting career “was over before it started.”

While she described her first time under the knife as disastrous, Chopra Jonas returned to doctors after her father encouraged her to get reconstructive surgery.

“I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,’” the “Quantico” star remembered, thanking her father for how he “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends The 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends The 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Chopra Jonas also credited director Anil Sharma for giving her her big break in 2003’s “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy,” telling Stern, “That filmmaker was very kind ... He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.”

She shared more details about the operation in her 2021 memoir “Unfinished.”

“While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed,” she wrote. “When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community