Priyanka Chopra Breaks Her Silence On Rumored Meghan Markle Feud

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle’s friendship has seemingly been tested over the past few months as the internet heated up with rumors of a fallout between the two.

Many questioned why the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t at Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas in December, or at any of the celebrations surrounding the nuptials.

Eyebrows were also raised after the “Baywatch” star didn’t turn up at Meghan’s star-studded baby shower in New York City, which included the likes of Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

But during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, Chopra finally addressed the rumors ― and insisted there’s nothing going on at all.

POOL New / Reuters Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor on May 19, 2018.

“Oh, my God,” Chopra said, smiling, when a caller asked about the rumors of a friendship feud. “No, it’s not true.”

Chopra’s denial is in line with a source who recently spoke to E! News about the rift rumors.

“Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently,” the unnamed source said. “Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal.”

Chopra was one of the few who received a coveted invitation to the royal wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. She also penned an essay for the former “Suits” actress after the duchess was named one of Time’s most influential people of 2018.

The duchess and Chopra go way back.

“This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again,” Chopra wrote, later adding, “Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after.”

While it seems clear now that the two are not engaged in any sort of fight, a royal filmmaker recently alleged that Prince William and Harry are actually in a bit of a tiff. Previous speculation made it seem as though Kate Middleton and Meghan were embroiled in a feud.

“It’s a much sexier story to have two duchesses at war,” Nick Bullen of TrueRoyalty.tv said, according to Fox News. “All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public.”