Priyanka Chopra: 'Of Course' Racism Is Why The Press Is So Tough On Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra knows the reason the British press is so hard on Meghan Markle: racism, of course.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published this weekend, the “Quantico” actress spoke about what it’s like seeing people be so brutal to her friend in the press (so much so that the palace, which rarely speaks on these issues, has called out the media twice for racist coverage of the former “Suits” actress).

“I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate,” Chopra said. “But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.”

“Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason,” she went on. “But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this.”

Chopra said that despite all the attention, the Duchess of Sussex is still the same person and same friend she’s always been.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Abigail Spencer, left, and Priyanka Chopra arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel on May 19.

“A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Prince Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick,” Chopra said. “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.”

“We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her,” she went on. “She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

Last week, Chopra faced the British press head-on when she disputed a story in The Sun that claimed she’d visited Meghan and given baby Archie a gift from Tiffany & Co.

“While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this ‘source’ is starts checking their facts more often,” Chopra tweeted.

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Sun correspondent Emily Andrews, who wrote the article in question, subsequently tweeted: “Not quite sure what’s going on with this, but I wouldn’t publish something without having it confirmed. I had three separate sources for this story but if Priyanka says she didn’t visit Meghan & Archie then fair enough...”

Not quite sure what’s going on with this, but I wouldn’t publish something without having it confirmed. I had three separate sources for this story but if Priyanka says she didn’t visit Meghan & Archie then fair enough... https://t.co/hVcDkXEC51 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) June 1, 2019

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).