Nick Jonas Gives Priyanka Chopra A Mid-Performance Kiss At Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas managed to share a sweet kiss with Priyanka Chopra during his live performance at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night.

The singer was captured on video giving Chopra a kiss – with a guitar in hand – during his performance of DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean” with his brother Joe Jonas.

Many people on social media celebrated the brief moment between the newlyweds.

“Wow Nick Actually Kissed Priyanka While Performing! GOALS,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Nick sneaking a kiss from Priyanka during their performance... PRECIOUUUUUSSS,” wrote another.

Love was certainly in the air for the Jonas Brothers Wednesday night.

Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, were all seen on video excitedly cheering on their significant others, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas from the crowd during their performance on stage.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” announced her engagement to Joe Jonas on Instagram in 2017.