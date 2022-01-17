Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence On Nick Jonas Divorce Rumors After Instagram Name Change

When you’re a celebrity in a high-profile relationship, even the smallest decisions can cause divorce rumors.

Priyanka Chopra was reminded of that in November, when she changed her Instagram handle from @PriyankaChopraJonas to just @PriyankaChopra. The simple switch immediately kicked off rumors that there was trouble brewing between her and husband Nick Jonas.

Chopra was able to nip things in the bud within 12 hours by responding to a video posted by Jonas with a sexy comment. But she is bothered that she felt the need to do that in the first place, according to a new Vanity Fair profile.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Chopra told the magazine. “It’s just a professional hazard.”

The couple first started dating in 2018 because Jonas messaged Chopra on Twitter, but Chopra has since seen the downsides of social media.

“Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is,” she said. “I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

The couple got married in December 2018, and Jonas told Vanity Fair that he is impressed by how his wife has handled the pressures of being in a high-profile relationship.

“We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do,” he said. “But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

That “little safe haven” includes Chopra’s mother, who moved in with the couple during the pandemic.

Chopra said her mom pushed her to start a production company when she was 30 by warning her she would soon be too old to get acting parts. But the pressure has decreased.

