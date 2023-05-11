What's Hot

Entertainmentnick jonaspriyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesn’t ‘Give A F**k’ About Nick Jonas’ Ex-Girlfriends

The pair have been married since 2018.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Priyanka Chopra is unfazed when it comes to Nick Jonas’ exes.

While recently appearing on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the actor was asked if she ever cared about the musician’s former flames, to which Chopra replied that she does not “give a fuck.”

“I don’t give a fuck who he’s dated,” the 40-year-old said on Wednesday’s episode, noting that when she and the Disney alum began dating in 2018, they were “talking about the future.”

She explained: “I always say this, I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in your chapters.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the global premiere of the actor's Amazon Prime Video series "Citadel" in London.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the global premiere of the actor's Amazon Prime Video series "Citadel" in London.
Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

Before the pair’s relationship kicked off, the Jonas Brothers member had been romantically linked to several Hollywood stars, including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Kate Hudson.

The married couple, who are 10 years apart in age, first connected after he slid into Chopra’s DMs on Twitter. Just two years later, the lovebirds wed in December 2018. They welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview, “The Matrix Resurrections” star revealed that she used to consider herself a “serial monogamist.”

She explained that most of her romantic partners were often actors and crew members she worked with before she began dating the 30-year-old singer.

“I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship,” she added.

The former Miss World pageant winner also recently gushed about Jonas’ endearing qualities in an interview with “Today.”

“My husband is the kindest, most generous, gentle, thoughtful man — and also extremely intelligent and patient,” she said last month.

Back in December, Chopra showcased her love for Jonas by penning an adorable message to him on Instagram in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary.

“Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji alongside a picture of them dancing.

