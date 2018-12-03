Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially tied the knot, and it looks like the wedding weekend in India was basically a nonstop celebration from start to finish.

The couple kicked things off with a mehendi (also known as mehndi) party ― a Hindu pre-wedding ritual in which the bride gets intricate henna designs applied to her hands and feet during a gathering of close family and friends. The couple also celebrated with a pre-wedding event called the sangeet ― or a musical party ― that was basically a full-on concert put on by the talented bride and groom and their families.

Fortunately, the couple graced us with some photos and videos from the performances, which you can check out below (scroll to the right):

“Each family tell[s] our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love,” the “Quantico” actress wrote of the sangeet on Instagram. “We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.”

The couple got married not once but twice this weekend: first in a Christian ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, followed by a Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” the couple wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so, so amazing.”

Jonas proposed to Chopra in July during her birthday trip to Crete, though they didn’t officially announce the engagement until August. Afterward, Jonas’ parents flew to Mumbai to meet Chopra’s family and celebrate their engagement in a Hindu pre-wedding ceremony called a roka.