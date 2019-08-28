Priyanka Chopra Photoshopping Herself Into Awkward VMAs Moment Is PDA Goals

Tired of attending public events with your spouse? Take a page out of Priyanka Chopra’s “Guide to PDA When You’re Not Even In The Same Building” and just photoshop yourself into key moments to remind everyone that, yes, you are still married.

The Jonas Brothers made their return to the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night ― their first appearance at the award show since reforming as a boyband after a decade-long hiatus ― and celebrated the big night with Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ wife, and Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas.

However, Chopra, who wed Nick Jonas in a series of lavish (and branded) celebrations in December 2018, did not attend the show — and her absence became all the more conspicuous right after the group won the Best Pop Video award for their hit song “Sucker:” Her sisters-in-law kissed their respective JoBros, while fifth-wheeling Nick Jonas’ facial expression quickly became a viral meme.

So to make up for skipping the event, Chopra decided to photoshop a freeze frame of the moment, showing herself passionately hugging her husband.

“I’m always with you @nickjonas,” she captioned the group photo. “Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker.”

The Bollywood star has a personal stake in the award, as the music video for the single was a family affair: Chopra, Turner and Danielle Jonas galavanted around around a massive estate with their husbands, wearing outrageous outfits.

“They were excited,” Nick Jonas said on Sirius XM about bringing their wives on board for the video, adding that the three refer to themselves as the J Sisters. “That’s the cool part about this next chapter. We’ve been saying this, but family is our favorite F-word.”

And after the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Jonas gifted Chopra a Maybach like it was no big deal.

It’s not entirely clear why Chopra chose to opt out of the awards show — though she recently received criticism for a controversial statement at Beautycon — as she’s been a big supporter of the band, traveling to Miami for the opening night of their tour earlier this month.