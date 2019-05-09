Priyanka Chopra Shares Crazy Details From Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Vegas Wedding

Or at least according to the couple’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra.

The “Quantico” star spilled a whole lot of tea about the quirky couple’s nuptials to Access on Wednesday, calling it “so fun” and “so Jophie” (her nickname for the couple).

Chopra, 36, said that she, her husband Nick Jonas, 26, Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, were all in Las Vegas for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 and that “Joe had this idea that he wanted to do this” after the show, Chopra said.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Billboard Music Awards shortly before they tied the knot.

“He had these little black cards that we all got and we were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘OK, we’re going to the chapel right from here, please arrive.’”

So, the random guest list ended up including Diplo — who streamed the entire thing on Instagram live — DJ Khalid, and Dan + Shay, who performed an acoustic version of their song “Speechless” while Turner walked down the aisle.

can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG — sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019

The two were married by an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, but the fun didn’t end there.

“It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic,” said Chopra. She added that she had “long hair extensions” that she thought were “going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night — a Jophie kind of night.”

The actress said that the couple is still “going to have this amazing, beautiful wedding, obviously.”

Chopra also compared her elaborate ceremony to Nick Jonas to her new in-laws’ whacky one.