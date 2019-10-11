Priyanka Chopra Turns Into Squirming Mess Eating Spicy Wings On 'Tonight Show'

The wings got hotter and Priyanka Chopra got squirmier on “The Tonight Show” Thursday. (See the video above.)

The “Sky Is Pink” star and host Jimmy Fallon attempted to climb the spice scale of hot sauces on spicy chicken wings with “Hot Ones” personality Sean Evans.

Chopra noted that husband Nick Jonas had taken the “Hot Ones” challenge before, with his brothers, and “did me very proud.”

“I love spice, but the escalation of it is making me nervous,” she said.

She had reason to feel that way. Once their mouths caught fire, Chopra and Fallon could not stop moving, and hilariously lost focus in the interview. There were tears, too.

Watch the two descend into spice hell above.