Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower Looked Like An Awesome Mini Wedding

Here comes the bride-to-be!

For the pre-wedding celebration, the “Quantico” actress donned a stunning white strapless Marchesa gown with a feathered skirt that could easily pass for a wedding dress.

Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o were in attendance, along with other close family and friends.

“This was not a conventional shower, it was a nightclub in Tiffany,” Chopra told People. “There was so much dancing — like five hours of dancing. It was amazing!”

(Tap the arrow forward on the photos below to see other shots from the shower.)

In July, after a whirlwind romance, Jonas popped the question in London with a Tiffany engagement ring. He even reportedly shut down a Tiffany store so he could shop for it in private.

The couple officially announced their engagement on Instagram in August. Jonas and his parents traveled to Mumbai to meet Chopra’s family and celebrate their engagement in a beautiful Hindu ceremony.