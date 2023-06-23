The potential cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg just got even more ridiculous.

Professional fighters Colby Covington and Michael Chandler intensely debated Thursday on “The Laura Ingraham Show” which billionaire — Musk, 51, or Zuckerberg, 39 — would likely win in a UFC brawl. The rival tech moguls actually said in a baffling back-and-forth this week that they’re considering a smackdown.

“It wouldn’t even be competitive,” Covington, a former interim UFC welterweight champion, told Ingraham on her Fox News show. “Mark Zuckerberg, he brings beta soy boy energy. Elon Musk, he brings alpha energy — he’s a man of the people. He’s looking to restore free speech.”

“He’s looking to fight the corruption and collusion at the highest levels of government … He talks the talk and he walks the walk,” Covington said. “I don’t think Zuckerberg will actually get in the octagon with him. And if he did … he’ll never be the same person again.”

The idea for a matchup came after Musk mocked Zuckerberg over reports that the Meta CEO was launching a Facebook “Threads” feature to compete with Twitter. When warned that Zuckerberg knows jujitsu, Musk said he’s “up for a cage match if he is.”

Zuckerberg recently won gold and silver medals in his first jujitsu tournament, according to CNN.

Ingraham compared his height and weight against Musk’s, then added their purported IQs.

“It wouldn’t even be competitive. Mark Zuckerberg brings beta soy boy energy. Elon Musk brings alpha energy.” pic.twitter.com/XGyVDsGeLD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2023

“Size matters, and Elon Musk packs the big punch,” said Covington. “That’s the ‘Sultan of SpaceX,’ that’s the ‘Terror of Tesla.’ ... Zuckerberg is nothing more than a privileged thief that stole Facebook.”

“If he got punched in the mouth, that jujitsu goes right down the toilet,” he continued.

UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports on Thursday that Zuckerberg privately contacted him to confirm whether Musk’s offer was legit and said both are “dead serious.” Proceeds from the match would be donated to charity.

Chandler, a three-time MMA Bellator lightweight champion, is betting on Zuckerberg.

“Zuckerberg has been training,” Chandler said. “Yes he does have one of the lower belts on the BJJ hierarchy, but you see him out there. He’s doing boxing … kickboxing.”