An anti-abortion activist who climbed the 483-foot Chase Tower in Phoenix during Super Bowl week told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Thursday that “abortion is just like climbing a skyscraper.” (Watch the video below.)

The comparison floored viewers on social media, many of whom said the remarks bordered on parody.

Carlson congratulated Maison Des Champs for his daredevilry, which the Phoenix Fire Department called “very very dumb.”

Des Champs, who calls himself “Pro-Life Spider-Man,” has performed similar stunts in San Francisco and Los Angeles for an anti-abortion charity. He was jailed on trespassing charges for his latest ascent just days before the Super Bowl is played in the Phoenix area, and has since been released, the Arizona Republic reported.

“I climb these buildings because I want to show people how to have faith over fear,” Des Champs explained to an earnest-looking Carlson. “Abortion is murder and that’s the truth. Yet so many people my age are scared to speak the truth. They’re scared to offend. They’re scared to lose friends. But we can’t be scared. Abortion is just like climbing a skyscraper. It’s a matter of life or death. And we don’t have time for fear.”

Tucker Carlson hosts Pro-Life Spiderman who explains that getting an abortion is just like climbing a skyscraper (?) pic.twitter.com/pvAgSePyAP — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 10, 2023

People on Twitter had time to take issue:

Giving birth to another human is like climbing a skyscraper. You shouldn’t do it unless you want to and are totally committed. — Andra & Co (@AndraDoesCare) February 10, 2023

This is parody. Tell me otherwise and I will tell you that you’re lying. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) February 10, 2023

This whole segment is just parody at this point right? Like an episode of South Park?? — Trash the Akatsuki ☁️ (@momodaweeb) February 10, 2023

Yeah I don’t see the connection myself, someone will need to explain it to me. — MyNameIsGay aka HollyMarieMac (@liberal_yankee) February 10, 2023

So much cringe in one short clip — TREE-VAR™ (blue checkmark) (@TREVORJCURTIS_) February 10, 2023

I climb things to get noticed. — AHeintz (@Kimsuesmom) February 10, 2023

I didn’t think mansplaining could get any worse. — Rick D. (@desch40) February 10, 2023