Dermatologist-Recommended Probiotic Skin Care Products (And How They Work)

If you’re anything like me, then yogurt is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word probiotics. But visions of Jamie Lee Curtis schilling for Activia aside, I’ve started spotting the inclusion of probiotics in an unexpected place: beauty products. And while it often feels like skin care trends come and go so quickly that it gives me whiplash, I have a feeling this one just might stick around.

Despite dutifully eating yogurt every morning, I have a limited understanding of what probiotics actually do other than knowing that it’s good for balancing gut bacteria. I turned to Dr. Heather D. Rogers, dermatologist and founder and CEO of Doctor Rogers, for a much-needed explainer on all things probiotics and skin care. She tells us that “research shows that the human microbiota consists of the 10-100 trillion symbiotic microbial cells living primarily in the gut and the skin.”

The skin biome consists of a delicate balance of microorganisms that help keep skin healthy and strong. “The biome is controlled by these microorganisms on our skin and our skin’s pH... The skin biome and its pH are intrinsically tied together. They are both affected for better or worse by what we consume, what we put on our skin, how we treat it and how we feel.”

It’s only been in recent years that scientists have learned a lot about the relationship between bacteria, skin cells and immune cells. “These interactions help reinforce and repair the skin barrier, boost the body’s defenses against infection and control inflammation.” But Rogers is quick to point out that how this all actually works is still relatively unclear and in need of more research.

When it comes to skin care products, she notes that most ingredients include:

Prebiotics (food for the organism)

Probiotics (the actual organisms)

Postbiotics (the beneficial peptides the organisms make when put through a fermentation process)

Rogers mentions that “there is growing data suggesting that the topical application of probiotics can help with inflammatory skin diseases, including eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, rosacea and more, by helping maintain a healthy and diverse skin biome.” But because there is more research on oral skin probiotics versus topical skin probiotics, she recommends using topical probiotics as a bonus, and not a primary source of probiotics.

The use of probiotics in skin care is also fairly unregulated, so companies can make whatever claims they want, and often do. This makes it even more important to be extra careful when choosing probiotic-infused skin care products. Luckily, there are plenty of both mainstream and indie skin care brands that are dedicated to adding probiotics to skin care in thoughtful, scientifically-sound ways. You may be surprised to find that you are already using probiotics in some of your everyday products.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few popular, highly-rated and effective skin care products with probiotics, including some recommended by Rogers. Keep reading to up your skin care game and pick one up for yourself.

