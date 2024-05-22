ShoppingLife Hacks

There’s A Genuinely Good Chance That You Haven’t Seen These 35 Problem-Solving Products

If your family never remembers to use the clean/dirty dishwasher magnet, this post is for you.
Melanie Aman
Problem-solver products
Amazon/Getty Creative
Problem-solver products
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
www.amazon.com
An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class
Promising review: "I used this recently on an overnight flight to Europe. Definitely made me more comfortable to have my feet elevated off the floor (I'm 5'3"). It could have been a little wider (I have small size 7 feet). But it was ample enough and compact to travel with. It did not bother the person in front of me (I had it attached to my tray table). Glad I made the purchase, definitely felt like it gave my legs some relief." —daydoo72
$15.99+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A kids art frame
Check out a TikTok of the art frames in action.

Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid or my second. Now I'm on my third, and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them, and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
$16.99+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A WD-40 pen
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
$14.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A standing weeder
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.

Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.

Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
$44.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A tiny toenail brace
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.

Promising review: "I have had problems with ingrown nails, especially on my big toes, for 50+ years. I've tried everything, and over the last decade, I ended up soaking the nails in warm water and then putting a wisp of cotton under each. It was not great, but better than nothing. Then I tried CurveCorrects and found they actually work. For this, I am delighted." —Michael Cieslak
$44.99 at Amazon
6
Snap On Bedding Label / Etsy
,
Snap On Bedding Label / Etsy
A set of snap-on sheet labels
Snap On Bedding Label is a small business run by Sunny Williams, a busy mom who wanted to spend less time finding the right sheets. The best part? The snap-on labels don't require sewing or ironing, won't damage your sheets, and can be reused when your old sheets need to be replaced.

Promising review: "These little snap tags have helped me organize my linen closet in a way I never thought possible! We have white sheets for every size bed in our home and now I can tell the twins from the doubles and the queens from the kings! A tight snap that allows the sheets to go into the washer still tagged — genius!" —Janine Molinaro
$13.16+ at Etsy
7
Amazon
A pack of adhesive sensory strips
Promising review: "Our daughter struggles to find things to do with her hands during class that don't bother other kids. These are a great solution and she says she uses them all the time." —K Davis
$24.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
An expanding shower liner
Promising review: "Wow! This is exactly what I was looking for! I have a tiny bathroom in a old apartment building with an untreated window that needs to be covered with a shower curtain inside my shower. Every time you'd shower you would be attacked by curtains from both sides. That is until I purchased this curtain. It gives so much more room in the shower like a curved shower rod, but without all that hardware and work associated with it. It's weighted enough so it doesn't move. I'm not longer attacked by my shower curtains. I 100% would purchase again" —Brittany Hopkins
$42.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A 2-in-1 mascara and strengthening serum
Check out a Reel of the mascara wand in action.

Promising review: "This product is so universal, it works on all types of lashes. The finish is so nice, lengthening and volumizing, and DOESN'T CLUMP. And on top it’s a lash serum and tubing mascara! Daily essential." —K. Ali
$30 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
And a mascara remover
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.

Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
$10.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Some Sock Ons if you're tired of the little one wriggling out of their socks
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.

Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid, and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there, and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much so that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off nonstop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day, and with these, they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now, so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
$11.99 at Amazon
12
Packard 3D Designs / Etsy
A water dispenser leveler
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.

Promising reviews: "Game changer for our fridge. We had to adjust our shelves a bit, but it was way worth it to have this thing fit!" —Alex McGee

"This has made getting water from my refrigerator much easier for my grandkids and me." —Susan
$25 at Etsy
13
Amazon
An SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
$28 at Amazon
14
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two types of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS.

Promising review: "Having been a dental assistant for over 30 years, I found this to be the best brush ever. I am 69 years old and have never had a cavity (genetic and maintenance). For the past 30 years I have used electric toothbrushes. They worked great, but I like Dr. P's brush because of the flossing like bristles. It's also the perfect size for a quick brush for each quadrant. Also, since taste buds are replaced every four days brushing your tongue is important to keep your breath fresh and food will taste better. Everybody brush now! Great idea from a dentist!" —BenK
$9.90 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
An anti-humidity spray
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for at least three good days, and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
$28 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A magnetic towel
Promising review: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase
$26.95 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A pack of towel bands
Promising review: "Last-minute purchase for a trip to Jamaica. So happy I bought them. They always kept our towels on the chairs correctly. It was also easy to tell our chairs apart from others on the resort. Will definitely be recommending them to others." —RG
$11.99+ at Amazon
18
Amazon
A pack of towel clips
Promising review: "This clip is amazing. No more towels falling on the floor. It was becoming a routine thing since my cat thinks it's fun to pull the kitchen towels off the oven. Not now, bad kitty! Great product...wish I had bought one sooner!" —Joanna
$12.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A pair of specially designed Wrist Buddy contoured yoga blocks
Promising review: "I typically have pretty bad pain in my right wrist. So, when I wanted to start yoga again, I did not want to aggravate it. These blocks have helped tremendously. I can now do poses like downward dog with no wrist pain at all!" —Cris
$39.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm
Promising review: "Guys, in just a little over a month, my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven’t seen in over 10 years. 😭 I’m only 30, but I’ve had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I’ve always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I’ve tried so many products I’ve lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money, and hope! But this product — it’s given me my feet back. 😭 I don’t have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don’t have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet any more either. I love the large lip balm–type tube because of this!" —Amber
$6.47 at Amazon
21
Amazon
,
Amazon
A smudge-correcting clear nail polish
Promising review: "This refreshes my worn-out manicure very well. I apply this as a topcoat over my old manicure. It respreads and smooths out the polish and leaves it fresh and shiny. It's a bit pricey, but it does save me a lot of time and trouble not having to repolish my nails." —SoniaSophia
$20 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A wig dryer stand because waiting hours (or even days) for your freshly washed wig to dry is not the move. Instead of hanging your wet wig on the bathroom door handle, place it over the mannequin head, insert the dryer, and let the ventilation holes dry the hair faster than you thought possible.
Note that you should not use heat settings on your dryer while using this wig stand. Also, please don't leave the wig stand unattended for too long if the hair dryer is plugged in and running!

Promising review: "10/10 I can't see myself drying my wigs any other way moving forward. What took 2–3 days for my wigs to air dry now takes minutes. I more than likely won't use it for styling but that option is available." —Stacy
$29.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A dirty dishwasher indicator
Promising review: "I have been looking for a dishwasher done indicator to use on a stainless steel front (no magnets). This is the BOMB. NO moving parts. No flimsy clips. No tape, glue, or magnets. Simply slip it over the edge of the bottom basket, and you are good. The sturdy clip does not flex, so there is no wear and tear. The action of the washer fills up the tube. DONE. The first time you open the door after washing, tip out the tube, and you are ready again. Hooray...something that works." —MRMACHINE of Raleigh
$12.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A pack of sink sound dampeners
Promising review: "This product took the annoying ring out of my stainless sink and changed it to a dull thud. Just what I expected. Pads were easy to install and haven't had any adhesion issues in the month of heavy use with very hot water." —G. Fischer
$25.68 at Amazon
25
Walmart
A pack of hair weights
Promising review: "These weighted hair clips are everything!! If you experience hair shrinkage, these are what you need. They are lightweight but help you have the length you want." —CHERYL
$14.98 at Walmart
26
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A ceiling fan carbon filter
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
$19.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A backseat extender
Promising review: "We used this for a road trip because we knew the back of the SUV would be too full for the dog, and there would be two kids in the backseat. It was the perfect solution. It was rather sturdy, and, yes, it was a little difficult to fit in the seat, but that can be remedied by moving the seat back and then putting it back into place. But also, it should be tight to be strong. It was the perfect height for us to put her dog bed on top, and she was blissfully happy the whole time. It was wide enough to accommodate her bed and give her room but still the right size to give plenty of room for the kids' feet next to it. It is definitely one of my better road trip purchases. You'd be surprised how much you can fit in it. We've put in four cases of seltzer that are long and narrow, plus a large Tupperware of dry food for the dog and all of her toys." —Tiffany O.
$44.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A cold therapy cap
Read more about migraine treatments at Mayo Clinic.

Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T
$29.95 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A mess-free snack bowl
Promising review: "It has been a running joke in my family for over a decade that my mother constantly spills salsa or queso on herself whenever we eat them. Though she is the most clean/persnickety about other things, this is just one skill she has been unable to master. This bowl/dip scraper works perfectly for her and saves a ton of money on dry cleaning." —Scott Phillips
$24.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A thumb light
Promising review: "I just love it. It lights up a lot of area, not just the keyhole. Very bright light. I use it sometimes just to light my path when I walk in my house because the pathway is a bit dark." —Miami Girl
$5.25 at Amazon
31
Gigi Store Design / Etsy
A KitchenAid pestle and sieve
Gigi Store Design is a small business.
$34 at Etsy
32
www.amazon.com
A pet scratcher
Bearbark is a US-owned small business.

Promising review: "My dog really likes this back scratcher, and it saves my manicured nails! He leans into it, and it tells me he's enjoying how it feels! The scratcher is made really well; happy it will last a long time." —Mallory
$13.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
An anti-fatigue mat with different textures and heights
Promising review: "I’m in love with this. It’s the perfect size for my cubicle; it easily slides under my desk when I decide to use my chair (or any other time I need it out of the way), doesn’t squish flat when I stand on it, and it encourages me to move around instead of standing perfectly still. I love being able to massage my foot on the center bump, and I like being able to stretch my foot and calf on the back bump. Several of my coworkers are planning to order one, too. They tried mine and loved it. I have used other pads that were not designed like this; they were just straight pads. There is absolutely no comparison. This is the best!" —Cozy in the South
$79 at Amazon
34
Amazon
,
Amazon
A fold-flat juicer
Promising review: "Lemons are an indispensable ingredient in many of the dishes I cook. At age 71, I've had every kind of juicer imaginable. This is the best by far: easiest to use, quickly gets every drop of juice out of the lemon (or lime or orange), catches the seeds, is easy to wash, folds flat so even though it's large, it doesn't take up much room in my drawer. I have the lemon juicer, and it's big enough to juice most oranges. Try it — you'll love it!" —M. M. Barker
$14.95+ at Amazon
35
Digit Sock / Etsy
A set of finger sleeves
Digit Sock is a small business based in Lander, Wyoming.

Promising review: "These have been life savers for my fingers. I groom dogs, so I get hair splinters in my fingers and later pick at them so badly. These socks protected my fingers and kept me from picking by keeping them out of sight. Would highly recommend to anyone who grooms dogs or picks at their fingers!!" —Abbey
$18.88 at Etsy
|
Submit a tip
Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING