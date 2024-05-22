There’s A Genuinely Good Chance That You Haven’t Seen These 35 Problem-Solving Products

A wig dryer stand because waiting hours (or even days) for your freshly washed wig to dry is not the move. Instead of hanging your wet wig on the bathroom door handle, place it over the mannequin head, insert the dryer, and let the ventilation holes dry the hair faster than you thought possible.





Promising review: "10/10 I can't see myself drying my wigs any other way moving forward. What took 2–3 days for my wigs to air dry now takes minutes. I more than likely won't use it for styling but that option is available." — Stacy

Note that you should not use heat settings on your dryer while using this wig stand. Also, please don't leave the wig stand unattended for too long if the hair dryer is plugged in and running!