There’s A Genuinely Good Chance That You Haven’t Seen These 35 Problem-Solving Products

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class
2
A kids art frame
3
A WD-40 pen
4
A standing weeder
5
A tiny toenail brace
6
A set of snap-on sheet labels
7
A pack of adhesive sensory strips
8
An expanding shower liner
9
A 2-in-1 mascara and strengthening serum
10
And a mascara remover
11
Some Sock Ons if you're tired of the little one wriggling out of their socks
12
A water dispenser leveler
13
An SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist
14
A "flossing toothbrush" with two types of bristles
15
An anti-humidity spray
16
A magnetic towel
17
A pack of towel bands
18
A pack of towel clips
19
A pair of specially designed Wrist Buddy contoured yoga blocks
20
A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm
21
A smudge-correcting clear nail polish
22
A wig dryer stand because waiting hours (or even days) for your freshly washed wig to dry is not the move. Instead of hanging your wet wig on the bathroom door handle, place it over the mannequin head, insert the dryer, and let the ventilation holes dry the hair faster than you thought possible.
23
A dirty dishwasher indicator
24
A pack of sink sound dampeners
25
A pack of hair weights
26
A ceiling fan carbon filter
27
A backseat extender
28
A cold therapy cap
29
A mess-free snack bowl
30
A thumb light
31
A KitchenAid pestle and sieve
32
A pet scratcher
33
An anti-fatigue mat with different textures and heights
34
A fold-flat juicer
35
A set of finger sleeves