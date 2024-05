There’s A Genuinely Good Chance That You Haven’t Seen These 35 Problem-Solving Products

A backseat extender

"We used this for a road trip because we knew the back of the SUV would be too full for the dog, and there would be two kids in the backseat. It was the perfect solution. It was rather sturdy, and, yes, it was a little difficult to fit in the seat, but that can be remedied by moving the seat back and then putting it back into place. But also, it should be tight to be strong. It was the perfect height for us to put her dog bed on top, and she was blissfully happy the whole time. It was wide enough to accommodate her bed and give her room but still the right size to give plenty of room for the kids' feet next to it. It is definitely one of my better road trip purchases. You'd be surprised how much you can fit in it. We've put in four cases of seltzer that are long and narrow, plus a large Tupperware of dry food for the dog and all of her toys." — Tiffany O.