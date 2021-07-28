HuffPost Finds

26 Problem-Solving Products For Couples Who Have Been Dating Forever

You love each other through it all... except when they ask you for the thousandth time to call their phone or clog the shower again with their hair.
Melanie Aman and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you and your partner have been together forever, you know that there are new challenges that arise down the line, whether it’s struggling to figure out what to make for dinner, telling a story that you didn’t already share on your first few dates, or finding new activities other than sitting on the couch binging your favorite show.

Enter a meal kit, conversation starter cards, an Adventure Challenge and 23 other products that will help solve the problems had by couples who have been dating forever. Once you add a bidet to your relationship, there’s really no going back.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A '100 Things To Do' scratch-off bucket list
Amazon
With this, your plans will no longer consist of the following exchange: "What do you want to do this weekend?" "I don't know, what do you want to do this weekend?"

Promising review: "The recipients of this poster loved the idea. They are an outgoing and adventurous couple. They said they would be hanging this in their office space and scratching them off as they complete them. They commented that moving to another country might not ever be scratched off but they are looking forward to doing as many as they can." — VLR

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2
The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition
The Adventure Challenge
This is a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to your long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.

Promising review: "The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition book has been such a great addition to our weekend plans! I love the spontaneity of not knowing what we're going to do every time we pull the book out. The last date we did we ended up setting up a movie on our patio complete with candy, an air mattress, and a makeshift TV stand. Needless to say it was just as fun setting it up as it was watching the movie! This is the perfect little gift for couple friends and it is such a fun concept. Can't wait for our next date!! :)" — Makenna W.

Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $147.99.
3
A pack of iPhone chargers
Amazon
No more fighting over the one working charger in the house -- these nylon braided cables have a 12,000+-bend lifespan.

Promising review: "I’ve got these in my vehicle and by the bed. They’re very durable and can’t kink. They charge really well. I’m very satisfied with them." — Jamie S

Get a five-pack from Amazon for $14.99.

Don't have an iPhone? These USB-C cables work great with most Android phones, and you can get them from Amazon for $7.99.
4
A dual zone comforter
Amazon
You've been together forever but you're still fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC even though it's 40 degrees outside? Rookie move!

Promising review: "This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." — Hannah

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
5
An "all out of" grocery list
Amazon
You can both mark things as you use them up. *Looks pointedly at the person who drank all the oat milk and didn't tell anyone.*

Promising review: "If you're like me, you become a deer in the headlights when you walk into the grocery store. That's why this notepad is a game-changer. We keep this on the refrigerator and check the appropriate box whenever we use the last of/realize we are out of something. I also use this list to plan for shopping trips. There is nothing worse than getting back from the store and realizing that you forgot to buy something essential. Making a list only helps when you think of everything that you need when you're making the list. 'All out of' provides a comprehensive list of the essentials and helps with the brainstorming process. I have already recommended this product to my friends." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $6.36+ (available in seven colors).
6
A bottle of Olly sleep gummies
Amazon
You need this if you're on totally different sleep schedules and you could use some help catching some Z's. They're made with a blend of L-theanine, chamomile and lemon balm — three ingredients that may boost relaxation and increase your sleep quality.

Promising review: "I've tried other sleep products like the sleep drinks and other gummies but I keep coming back for these! They've worked the best out of any of the others I've tried! I fall asleep fast and stay asleep for the whole night. I also wake up feeling great! No hangover feeling at all!" — Jaime Arnold

Get a bottle of 50 gummies from Amazon for $12.42.
7
Or some foam earplugs
Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed
If your partner is a late-night gamer while you're more of an "early to bed, early to rise" type, these are for you.

Promising review: "I live above a restaurant with outdoor seating *and* my downstairs neighbors' balcony is right below my bedroom window, so it can get a bit loud at night. Even with the white noise of my AC running, I was still woken up by the noise more than a few times. Of all the many things in life that I love, a solid eight hours of sleep is pretty high up there on my list, so I eventually decided to buy these earplugs. There's nothing fancy about them but let me tell you: they do their job and they do it well. I'm now sleeping through the night and the earplugs stay wedged in my ears until morning. While they don't block out every bit of sound, they significantly dull the noises coming from below, and they're comfy to boot." — Melanie Aman

Get a bottle of 50 earplugs from Amazon for $8.99.
8
A pack of anti-snoring nasal strips
Amazon
These will make it easier to breathe through your nose so you don't snore so loudly that you wake yourself up — or prevent your partner from falling asleep.

Promising review: "These are the best nasal strips I have tried so far. They are not cheap, but using them makes the difference between being able to sleep all night long and struggling to breathe without getting the rest I need." — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of 30 strips from Amazon for $11.28.
9
A pack of fizzing toilet tabs
Juniperseed Mercantile / Etsy
If the most common thing you two fight about is who's gonna clean the toilet, here is your solution. Now the answer can be no one... well, kinda. Never touch a dirty toilet brush again as these dissolving cleaning bombs will disinfect your toilet for you.

Juniperseed Mercantile is a Colorado-based small biz run by science teacher Tiffany Norton. It specializes in all-natural cleaning, skincare, bath, and body products.

Promising review: "Like a bath bomb for your toilet! Works great, smells great, toilets were just as clean but with none of the chemicals! Fast shipping too! Thank you!” — Erin Horender

Get a pack of five from Juniperseed Mercantile on Etsy for $10.
10
A box of 100 conversation starters
Amazon
You'll never stop learning new things about your S.O. But don't toss out the deck once you've gone through it; revisit it in the future and you may be surprised how your answers change.

Promising review: "After 30 years with my spouse, we didn’t really talk much anymore. It was the usual what work junk happened, what was on the schedule, what we needed from the store, and what was on our phones. I am so grateful I stumbled on these cards. I gave them and a puzzle to my husband for Christmas. I think he thought it was corny until we started. I started off by telling him how much I miss conversations with him and that I love him and I would like to date him again. It has been wonderful to sit and work on the puzzle, with some low music on in the background, TALK and share a glass of wine together. We are loving these cards!" — KTB

Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
11
Or a set of 150 questions
Amazon
Inspired by the Love Language test, these cards will help deepen your connection even after all this time together.

Promising review: "My boyfriend and I have been together for a really long time and this game was still so much fun! We played it after a night of drinking wine and cooking so we were pretty honest during these questions. We almost went through the whole deck in one sitting but finally put it away so we can play again." — Chelsbells32

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
12
A eucalyptus lavender pouch
Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy
Living with someone can be overwhelming, and sometimes you just need a few minutes to yourself. Lock yourself in the bathroom, crank up the hot water and enjoy some blissful and relaxing alone time with this in your shower. Each bag lasts for two to three showers.

Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." — Maggie

Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $15.29.
13
An easily washable and absorbent drip catcher
Two Lilacs Studio / Etsy
Use this to keep the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall dry, preventing arguments about why the heck they can't wash the dishes properly.

Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. Made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care. Highly recommended!" — Alina

Get one from Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy for $12+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
14
A cold brew maker
Amazon
This will make enough caffeine for the both of you -- no more begging the other person to pick up coffee in the morning. And most importantly, no more being insufferable grouches because you haven't had your caffeine yet.

Promising review: "If you LOVE iced coffee (I drink it year-round regardless of the weather) then you NEED this cold brewer. I work for Starbucks and I love our cold brew. I was skeptical to make it at home but I love it more than theirs. It’s especially nice since Starbucks only brews one kind of beans for cold brew, but at home you can brew your favorite kind. Absolutely love this and it’s worth more than it costs. A must-buy for yourself or a wonderful gift for the coffee lover in your life!" — j.blaine

Get the quart-size from Amazon for $19.99 (available in larger sizes).
15
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Amazon
If you've been together so long that you no longer feel pressure to tidy up your bathroom before they come over, this is a must. This cleaner will make soap scum and shower grime buildup go bye-bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.

Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.23.
16
A fill-in-the-blank book
Amazon
Spell out all the reasons you love your significant other, like when they leave you little presents around the apartment, aka dirty cups and dishes. OK, maybe not that.

Promising review: "This book was a lot of fun to fill in with fun memories and personalized sentiments. There are many, many pages so be prepared to sit down and think of a lot of ideas to completely fill this book. I gave this to my boyfriend as a gift and he thought it was so sweet that he cried the good kind of tears. Very clever gift idea." — Denise K

Get it from Amazon for $11.10.
17
A one-year couples journal
Amazon
Use this journal to kickstart fun, meaningful conversations like the ones you had during the early days of your relationship.

Promising review: "I bought this for our 39th Anniversary. After years of STUFF, we have decided to give experiences as gifts. I thought this was the perfect gift that will keep on giving for a full year. We all get caught up on conversations about work, bills, kids, etc.........this gives you the opportunity to focus on your relationship and individual thoughts, dreams, wishes and past experiences. I have already learned a few things about my husband that I didn't know after all these years. We even started having regular meals together since our mealtime is when we complete the journal questions. It keeps us off the phone and it's been SO nice. WE save space for each of us to answer the questions...then compare our answers. I think anyone would benefit from focusing on your relationship for a few minutes a day." — Karen Balamane

Get it from Amazon for $10.03.
18
A scratch-off world map
Amazon
You need this if you're the couple who's always exploring. Don't forget to scratch off all your past adventures -- and at this point in your relationship, there are a lot of them.

Promising review: "I ordered this as a gift for my boyfriend who is a pilot. My thought was we could use it to scratch off places we visit together or even places he has flown to for work. He absolutely loved it! It is the perfect size, perfect for framing and hanging on the wall; he plans to get an open frame and scratch off places while it hangs on the wall. It was delivered tube style and I was hesitant about some countries being scratched off as others noted but it was delivered spotless! I highly recommend this map to anyone. I’m not sure I could’ve found a better quality map either!" — Ashley C.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
19
A "boyfriend" pillow
Amazon
If you need to cuddle to fall asleep, but your partner only obliges you for 10 minutes before needing their space, this will be your savior. Just roll over from one to the other!

Promising review: "Meet my new boyfriend, Silent Bob. He enjoys cuddling, holding hands and long walks in the moonlight. Which it too bad, really. You know. Since he doesn’t have legs." — KC

Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in six colors).
20
A heated back and neck massager
Amazon
Let's face it: You love each other, but you're way past the stage of wanting to give each other 30-minute massages. Good thing this lil' guy will do it without requiring that you give it a massage in return.

Promising review: "Are your loved ones sick of you asking for massages? When they massage is it just not great? Story of my life. It starts out great, the relationship and the massages. Then they just do the very least possible to make it work, like dead fish hands. This massager never tells you no; it's always there for you on a rough day. It understands those knots in your shoulders, and it does its best to make you feel better." — Erin R.

Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in three colors).
21
A drain clog remover
Amazon
Use this to conquer the hair monster your partner leaves behind in the shower drain.

Promising review: "So I can’t believe the crap I just pulled out of my drain. Ewwwwww! I have a big head full of curly hair and evidently, I’ve been going bald and I had no idea. There was so much hair down there!!! When I pulled this thing back out it was completely covered in gunk. This worked way better than the bottles of Draino I’m used to dumping down the drain and it was super easy to use. Immediately after using it, the water was flowing perfectly again. My boyfriend was ready to move out but maybe now he’ll stay! LOL" — Britney B

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
22
A pound of cereal marshmallows
Amazon
As much as you love your S.O., you've tolerated them eating the marshmallows from your box of Lucky Charms for far, far, far too long.

Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
23
A two-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers
Amazon
Use this set to put a stop to your partner's most-asked question: "Honey, can you call my phone?" Good thing they'll never need help ~finding~ all the reasons they love you.

Promising review: "I got this bundle mainly for my boyfriend because he tends to lose not only his wallet but also his car keys on the daily. Since getting this, he hasn’t misplaced his things because one tap of the phone and the adorable chime will go off. The greatest thing is that if you double-click the tile button logo, it’ll locate your phone for you! I would definitely recommend this as a gift for anyone who tends to misplace things." — ts.a.christastrophe

Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
24
A meal planner
Amazon
If you two often meet at the fridge at 6:30 p.m., pull open the door, and realize you'll have to order food again because there's nothing edible in the fridge, you need this. Plan the week's meals together so everyone's happy with what's on the menu.

Promising review: "These are really great, and have really helped me during the pandemic. I was completely disorganized and found myself always scrambling to figure out what to eat for dinner towards the end of the day. Using this to make lists helped me know what I was eating each day, and what ingredients I needed to have on hand." — Raina

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors).
25
And a Home Chef subscription
Home Chef
This will save your stomachs if all your attempts to cook fail. Select your favorite recipes for the week from Home Chef's menu, and they'll send you everything you need (including pre-portioned ingredients) so you can actually enjoy the time you spend in the kitchen. They also offer ready-made meals in case you just don't have the time, energy,or inclination to cook.

Why it's great: Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating ramen five out of seven nights. It also offers custom meal plans like Ready in 15 (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), Slow Cooker, and Entrée Salads so dinner is easy peasy lemon squeezy.

What else to know: Menus change weekly so you're always in for a delicious treat. And it's easy to customize your recipes; substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.

Availability: Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.

Get it from Home Chef for $6.99+/serving (choose from two or four servings).
26
A Tushy bidet attachment
Tushy
If you've been with your S.O. so long that you know all their dirty secrets, well, you need this. This'll leave everyone more clean and help you reduce the amount of TP you use. Plus, you can control how warm or cold the spray is.

Promising review: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least, but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is." — Melanie Aman.

Get it from Tushy for $99+ (available in 10 colors).
Products To Save Your Kitchen From The Claws Of Clutter
shoppingDatingrelationshiplong term relationships