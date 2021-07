26 Problem-Solving Products For Couples Who Have Been Dating Forever

A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray

Amazon

If you've been together so long that you no longer feel pressure to tidy up your bathroom before they come over, this is a must. This cleaner will make soap scum and shower grime buildup go bye-bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone."We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls.I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything.We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon Customer



