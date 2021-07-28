26 Problem-Solving Products For Couples Who Have Been Dating Forever

If you and your partner have been together forever, you know that there are new challenges that arise down the line, whether it’s struggling to figure out what to make for dinner, telling a story that you didn’t already share on your first few dates, or finding new activities other than sitting on the couch binging your favorite show.
Enter a meal kit, conversation starter cards, an Adventure Challenge and 23 other products that will help solve the problems had by couples who have been dating forever. Once you add a bidet to your relationship, there’s really no going back.
1
A '100 Things To Do' scratch-off bucket list
Amazon
2
The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition
The Adventure Challenge
3
A pack of iPhone chargers
Amazon
4
A dual zone comforter
Amazon
5
An "all out of" grocery list
Amazon
6
A bottle of Olly sleep gummies
Amazon
7
Or some foam earplugs
Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed
8
A pack of anti-snoring nasal strips
Amazon
9
A pack of fizzing toilet tabs
Juniperseed Mercantile / Etsy
10
A box of 100 conversation starters
Amazon
11
Or a set of 150 questions
Amazon
12
A eucalyptus lavender pouch
Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy
13
An easily washable and absorbent drip catcher
Two Lilacs Studio / Etsy
14
A cold brew maker
Amazon
15
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Amazon
16
A fill-in-the-blank book
Amazon
17
A one-year couples journal
Amazon
18
A scratch-off world map
Amazon
19
A "boyfriend" pillow
Amazon
20
A heated back and neck massager
Amazon
21
A drain clog remover
Amazon
22
A pound of cereal marshmallows
Amazon
23
A two-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers
Amazon
24
A meal planner
Amazon
25
And a Home Chef subscription
Home Chef
26
A Tushy bidet attachment
Tushy
