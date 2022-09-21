These 53 Things For Your Home Are Actual Lifesavers

Whether your drain won’t stop getting clogged, you can no longer find what you need in your kitchen cabinet or that burnt-on mess inside the oven is looking like it’s going to be there for good, rest assured, there’s something in this list for you.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A clear removable and damage-free gel that can keep your breakables in place
2
An iconic and universal cleaning paste that can work on practically any mess or surface
3
A 20-pack of melamine sponges which can tackle a number of messes with just water
Advertisement
4
A popular pet hair remover that doesn't require sticky single-use sheets
5
A space-conscious over-the-sink dish drying rack that rolls up when not in use
6
A bamboo burner cover that's ideal for kitchens with limited counter space
Advertisement
7
A fan-favorite carpet cleaner that works on blood, wine, pet stains and more
8
A non-toxic carpet cleaning solution perfect for pet stains
9
An insanely popular upholstery and carpet cleaner
Advertisement
10
A pair of shelf dividers ideal for keeping closets organized
11
A kitchen sink strainer that catches food debris and prevents clogging
12
A pack of six dishwasher cleaning tablets
Advertisement
13
A magnet that indicates whether the dishes inside are clean or dirty
14
A handheld mattress vacuum with a bacteria-killing UV light
15
A plant-based laundry spray that's very effective on stains
Advertisement
16
A dedicated red wine stain remover
17
A pack of seven disposable sticky trap stakes for your houseplants
18
A long-armed critter catcher
Advertisement
19
A pack of four foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets that remove smells and grime
20
A microwave cleaner that uses steam to eliminate caked-on foods
21
A highly rated Levoit air purifier
Advertisement
22
An electric power scrubber that is effective on grout, porcelain and more
23
A water-based, nontoxic grout pen
24
An organizational hanger stacker
Advertisement
25
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner
26
A portable, easy-installation door lock that's great for travel or at home
27
A cult-favorite in-drain TubShroom that proactively catches hair
Advertisement
28
A pack of six disposable drain snakes
29
A pair of bamboo charcoal air-purifying bags for your shoes
30
A candle specifically designed to mask unpleasant pet odors
Advertisement
31
A rust stain-removing gel for your shower or sink
32
A bottle jetted tub cleaning liquid
33
A roll of window screen repair tape
Advertisement
34
A bacteria- and virus-killing Clorox Toilet Wand Starter Kit
35
A four-tier kitchen organizer that slides into narrow spaces and frees up cupboard space
36
A double extension cord
Advertisement
37
And a six-outlet wall charger complete with USB ports and night light
38
Six washing machine cleaning tablets to reduce odor-causing bacteria and mold
39
A timed outlet that automatically turns on and shuts off electric gadgets
Advertisement
40
Two rolls of adhesive weather stripping for sealing up drafts
41
A dryer vent cleaner attachment for cleaning up hazard-causing lint build-up
42
A dryer vent lint brush with a long, flexible handle
Advertisement
43
A 100% natural pumice-based oven scrub with metallic scrubbing sponge
44
Three oven liners for catching mess and drips while cooking
45
A user-friendly TV wall mount that doesn't require a drill to use
Advertisement
46
A convenient picture hanging tool that includes a level and two anchor points
47
An easy-to-install countertop dishwasher that attaches to your faucet
48
A set of 15 food storage containers with labels
Advertisement
49
A window blind duster brush
50
A set of four bed bands that will keep your fitted sheet in place
51
And a pair of insulating blackout curtains that keeps both the light and the heat out
Advertisement
52
A crocheted remote caddy that drapes over your armrest
53
A TikTok-famous spinning mop and bucket set