These 53 Things For Your Home Are Actual Lifesavers

From left to right: A<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ready-America-33111-Museum-Clear/dp/B0002V37XY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63265deae4b082746beac988%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" clear adhesive gel " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63265deae4b082746beac988" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ready-America-33111-Museum-Clear/dp/B0002V37XY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63265deae4b082746beac988%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> clear adhesive gel </a>for keeping breakables in place, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Housmile-Mattress-Cleaner-Vacuum-Handheld/dp/B07GK17ZT8?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63265deae4b082746beac988%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mattress vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63265deae4b082746beac988" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Housmile-Mattress-Cleaner-Vacuum-Handheld/dp/B07GK17ZT8?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63265deae4b082746beac988%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mattress vacuum</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Oh-Yuk-Jetted-System-Cleaner/dp/B008VGMWCO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63265deae4b082746beac988%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jetted tub cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63265deae4b082746beac988" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Oh-Yuk-Jetted-System-Cleaner/dp/B008VGMWCO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63265deae4b082746beac988%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">jetted tub cleaner</a>.
From left to right: A clear adhesive gel for keeping breakables in place, a mattress vacuum and a jetted tub cleaner.

Whether your drain won’t stop getting clogged, you can no longer find what you need in your kitchen cabinet or that burnt-on mess inside the oven is looking like it’s going to be there for good, rest assured, there’s something in this list for you.

1
Amazon
A clear removable and damage-free gel that can keep your breakables in place
Each jar is good for up to 300 uses. To use, just grab a bit of gel, roll it into a ball, and stick it to the bottom of any item you'd like to protect. It's removable, reusable, and won't ruin your furniture. Plus, some reviewers say it's great for keeping things like cabinet and drawer liners from sliding around.

Promising review: "This is AMAZING! I recently got a kitten and of course he loves to tap on things with his paws until he knocks it down. My friend uses this product and told me I had to get it. So worth it!! Once you apply the jelly and let it sit for a little while those objects will not move! And the best part is that it does not damage the surface that it was placed on. 10/10 would recommend!!!" — Darryl Hoard
$14.49 at Amazon
2
Britt Ross / BuzzFeed
An iconic and universal cleaning paste that can work on practically any mess or surface
Promising review: "After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out the photos/TikTok for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN." –– Brittany Ross, Buzzfeed
$5.97 at Amazon
3
Tom Vellner / BuzzFeed
A 20-pack of melamine sponges which can tackle a number of messes with just water
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." — Stephen Brandau
$11.95 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A popular pet hair remover that doesn't require sticky single-use sheets
Promising review: "This thing is magical and I wish I had found it sooner. Even the most stubborn of dog hairs that have been seemingly woven into the fabric of your couch are no match for the ChomChom. The satisfying click of the roller will have you ChomChom-ing every surface you possibly can, while your dog looks at you in cold betrayal for removing his precious fur deposits. He plots revenge against this new nemesis, revenge that is doomed to fail from the start, because the ChomChom is far too powerful. Meanwhile, you are transfixed by the serotonin rush filling your brain as your ChomChom fills with more and more hair, leaving a path of de-furred sofa in its wake. The dog barks in disapproval. You smile, finally sitting on fur-free furniture for the first time in a long time. Maybe you’ll even have friends over now." — Will
$28.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A space-conscious over-the-sink dish drying rack that rolls up when not in use
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did! I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry. Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out “drying” for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — Sheri
$11.98 at Amazon
6
Jennifer Tonti / BuzzFeed
A bamboo burner cover that's ideal for kitchens with limited counter space
This is available in three sizes and in sets.

Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." — Talyn Amber Skye
$72.95+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A fan-favorite carpet cleaner that works on blood, wine, pet stains and more
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. We have a 1.5-year-old puppy and have make several futile attempts to clean up carpet stains from her potty training days. Another dog owner clued us into this, and we cannot believe we didn't buy it sooner. Seriously, the same night this arrived, I spilled an entire bottle of beer on white carpet (oops), grabbed the Folex, sprayed a bunch onto the stain, massaged it into the carpet with my finger tips, and blotted with a damp towel. You can't see ANY remnant of a stain. I've also attacked old stains (like one-plus year old) and saw the same results. Seriously, buy this!!!" — AKM
$10.95 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A non-toxic carpet cleaning solution perfect for pet stains
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners. Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free.

Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as important, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" — Marie J.
$19.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An insanely popular upholstery and carpet cleaner
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.

Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing, but considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. I posted photos for reference of how dirty my cushions were before the cleaning and after the cleaning! Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" — Davina
$123.59 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pair of shelf dividers ideal for keeping closets organized
Promising review: "I was a little doubtful about these being able to stand up straight but was pleasantly surprised. I'm using them in an old antique cabinet/wardrobe to separate stacks of clothes that would otherwise turn into a pile of clothes on a shelf. I would definitely buy again." — the booniepepper
$13.07 at Amazon
11
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A kitchen sink strainer that catches food debris and prevents clogging
Promising review: "I bought this for myself (since I'm clearly a REAL adult) and OMG. This thing REALLY works. Usually when my husband makes sauce from scratch I'm left with chunks of tomatoes throughout my sink and water that WILL NOT drain — that was until I bought the SinkShroom. My mom was so impressed she bought one, too. It's a serious game-changer." –– Heather Braga, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I've gone through quite a number of sink strainers in my life and ALL of them have either broken or the little pop-up part won't stay in the up position... especially when there's a couple of pots in the sink that have been soaking. It doesn't seem like a big thing, but day after day, cleaning out the sink drain, trying to get the little bugger to stay in the 'up' position, wrapping rubber bands around that pop-up thingy, only to have them become really yucky from the stuff I'm attempting to keep from going down the drain and I'd about had it! Then I find this SinkShroom. It's been about two weeks and yes, it has CHANGED MY LIFE! I keep expecting a mini mess in the morning (my kids are usually up late at night, cooking and then cleaning their mess so it's usually full in the a.m.) and there's my SinkShroom... half filled with food pieces but EASY TO EMPTY!! No yucky wet mess. Just a simple flick into the garbage can. HALLELUJAH!" — Elizabeth B.
$9.98+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A pack of six dishwasher cleaning tablets
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual.

Promising review: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" — Old Southern Charm

Promising review: "Just get them. Changed the way my 20-year-old dishwasher works. Much cleaner dishes and the interior is like new. First time you use it, run it empty with just the cleaner. I didn't realize how much mold and ickiness it got out of my machine." — drpicard
$8.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A magnet that indicates whether the dishes inside are clean or dirty
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
$7.99+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A handheld mattress vacuum with a bacteria-killing UV light
Promising review: "So I bought this originally for my son, who has really bad allergies to dust. At first, we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe how many mites and how much dust there was. I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa; it was easy to use and light. My son hasn't had a reaction in a while. This product works for my family!" —Lisa
$119 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A plant-based laundry spray that's very effective on stains
Based in Austin, Texas, Puracy was started by two best friends with the aim of making plant-based cleaning products that are gentle enough to use around children.

Promising review: "With a little one, a dog, and an outdoor-loving family, I am constantly doing laundry. I have tried other natural stain removers and none really do the job. They get out some stains, or need to be washed within 15 minutes and retreated, which isn't always a reality in our home. This, however, is amazing! I haven't met a stain this can't handle! It has to soak for a long time, which makes laundry easy and allows for flexibility. Also, it has no odor, no residue, no damage to clothes. It is amazingly easy to use and does an amazing job. I have gifted this to a few friends with babies just because it really is that good!" — Trixie L
$9.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A dedicated red wine stain remover
For best results, absorb the excess liquid, then saturate the spot with the stain remover. Let it sit for one to five minutes, and then blot it out. This product can also be used on hard surfaces to remove latex paint and grease.

Promising review: "When you have anything white in your house and you have a love for red wine THIS PRODUCT IS A MUST! We had a dinner party of about 15 people in our house so I bought five bottles just in case. Someone spilled red wine on our brand-new white couch. I was so mad, but I used this stuff and it was GONE. It didn't just take most of the red wine out — the red wine was GONE! No trace of it at all! I will buy more!" — Amazon customer
$11.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A pack of seven disposable sticky trap stakes for your houseplants
Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time, I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" — Megan
$6.93 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A long-armed critter catcher
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Initially I was hesitant that it would squish the little guys or they would fall out in transport but it's great! Highly recommend! Sorry your GPS brought you into my house, little guy, I will help you find your way back outside." — Crystal R
$21.99+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
A pack of four foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets that remove smells and grime
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
$4.25 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A microwave cleaner that uses steam to eliminate caked-on foods
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" — Kelsey
$7.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A highly rated Levoit air purifier
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, two or three times daily, and general cleaning, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10×10, and I use it on the two setting. I also enjoy the night light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." — victoria Mohagen
$89.99 at Amazon
22
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
An electric power scrubber that is effective on grout, porcelain and more
Promising review: "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap-scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute. Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease." –– Natalie Brown, Buzzfeed
$17.38 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A water-based, nontoxic grout pen
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving, and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" — Jenelle
$8.99+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
An organizational hanger stacker
Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did, because these beat a box of hangers hands-down! I ordered two, one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about is which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly. A great buy!" — KatieLee333
$22.88 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner
Promising review: "The stainless-steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and immediately looked it up on Amazon. The reviews were good and price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now my stainless-steel appliances look shiny and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." — diana
$19.95 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A portable, easy-installation door lock that's great for travel or at home
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." — Anna
$11.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite in-drain TubShroom that proactively catches hair
Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews, but this thing is so amazing I had to share. With every shower I take, I shed a TON of hair and (as you can see from the picture) stick it to the wall so that no hair goes down my drain. I thought this method was working out well but my drain was continuing to stop up. I figured it must be my sister's fault since I was so good about not letting any hairs go down the drain, but I went ahead ordered the TubShroom after seeing advertisements on Facebook. I got this thing and after only two showers, it collected a crap ton of my hair that I didn't catch. It really is so easy to install and wipe away the hair, exactly like the videos. Awesome invention, and I'm super happy with this purchase!" — Megan K.
$12.95+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pack of six disposable drain snakes
Promising review: "When I pulled the orange plastic spiked strip from the package, I was immediately skeptical and felt like all those 5-star reviews were from people who exist in an alternate universe. I was tempted to initiate a return on Amazon but decided that I might as well gamble on a piece of $9 plastic before gambling $200 on a plumber. I slipped the plastic strip down my shower drain and literally FIVE SECONDS LATER I was pulling up gobs and gobs and gobs of hair. HOLY COW!!!!!!!! OHMYGOSH. I can't believe I still have any hair left on my head. SO MUCH REPULSIVE GUNK!!!! I saved my prize hairball on the shower floor to show my husband because I knew he would be as skeptical as I was. We both agree it looks like a small raccoon or a large squirrel lying helplessly on my shower floor. It's a grisly, messy, smelly and oh-so-rewarding job." — Chocolate and Chips
$8.69+ at Amazon
29
Yi Yang / BuzzFeed
A pair of bamboo charcoal air-purifying bags for your shoes
These can be reused for up to two years. To rejuvenate, simply place the bags in the sun once a month for at least one hour.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about these when they arrived because I've never used anything like it before. I did NOT want something to cover up odors or make my feet smell like a robust dryer-sheet. I just wanted the odor gone. We've been having temperatures here over 100 degrees lately and although I wear socks with my Vans, they were getting a bit "pungent." I slid one of these into each sneaker and hoped for the best. Less than 12 hours later, the odor was gone... GONE! When a product works like it says it should = happy customer. I've only used them for about a week now, so I haven't had to recharge them yet, but I'm really happy I bought these." — C. Welte
$9.95 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A candle specifically designed to mask unpleasant pet odors
It's made of soy wax, can burn for up to 60 hours and is available in dozens of scents.

Promising review: "These candles are fantastic! They smell great and do a great job of eliminating any odors in your house, not only those from pets. They do work best if you burn them for one to two hours at a time, but will get rid of the smells of wet dog, fecal smells, urine odors, and I’ve even found them useful for cooking odors. I highly recommend these candles. I purchased the Vanilla Creme Brûlée scent. I often get headaches from powerful scents, but have never gotten one from these lovely candles!" — Heather
$22.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A rust stain-removing gel for your shower or sink
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this product. We just purchased a home that has a well with very high iron content in the water. I tried everything to remove the stains from our three toilets but nothing worked. I found this product online and immediately went to Amazon. The results blew me away. I didn't have to scrub at all. I let it sit in the tank for several hours and the results floored me!" — T-urtle
$16.37 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A bottle jetted tub cleaning liquid
It only takes 15 minutes to clean — just run the water, pour it in, and turn the jets on. Oh Yuk is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.

Promising review: "This stuff is great! We just bought a house and my hubby cleaned the jetted tub twice with a strong bleach solution. I bought this product based on the reviews and tried it after. Look at the crud that came out of the jets. Now our tub is all sparkly and clean! " — Rebecca J Huges
$17.84 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A roll of window screen repair tape
Promising review: "This RHO screen repair tape is fabulous and simple to use! Just cut to size, pull off the clear protective film, and press onto the tear or hole in your screen. That's it! There are 15 feet on a roll and it couldn't be easier. I've patched my screened porch now in five to six spots and while the tape is visible, it prevents bugs from crawling through, which was my goal. If you don't have the time, money, or inclination to completely replace a screen, this is the perfect solution...and the fastest! Will buy again in a heartbeat if I run out of this roll." — sallywally
$9.99+ at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A bacteria- and virus-killing Clorox Toilet Wand Starter Kit
The kit comes with a wand, six refill heads filled with Clorox, and a storage caddy. The wand has a convenient button you can use to dispose of the used sponge heads in the trash, and the heads are uniquely shaped to fit under the rim of your toilet.

Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff that builds up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session (pictured above)!" — Whitney
$8.91 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A four-tier kitchen organizer that slides into narrow spaces and frees up cupboard space
Promising review: "This is pretty fantastic. I had the exact amount of space needed to put this little pantry between my refrigerator and cabinets. It was easy to install and holds quite a lot of stuff. I put about 24 bottles of water and juice and some cereal and I still had space. Highly recommend it for small spaces." — SIMARA
$27.21 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A double extension cord
Each cord is 6 feet long and has three available plugs. It's also available in either black or white.

Promising review: "I have no idea why these are not sold everywhere. PERFECT for my room! I ended up getting this due to my king size bed being against a wall with only one outlet. I needed a way to connect my two lamps on my nightstand and this is absolutely, without a doubt, the very best solution to connecting my lamps and also not having all my outlets taken up. I recommend this to everyone! Also perfect for outlets connected to a switch to turn on and off both lights at the same time." — Ryan
$14.99 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
And a six-outlet wall charger complete with USB ports and night light
Promising review: "These things are amazing. I have one in almost every room of my house. The light is just enough to be able to see at night to use the restroom or navigate the house without turning every light on. I love that the USB ports are built in — no more looking for an adapter. AND the plugs are set far enough apart you can plug some of the bigger things like Google assistant or large AC adapters and still have plenty of room!!! These are a must have in a tech or smart home." — SeiranCrow
$17.97+ at Amazon
38
Amazon
Six washing machine cleaning tablets to reduce odor-causing bacteria and mold
The tablets are safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

Promising review: "I did notice my clothes smelling, let's say, not so fresh. Kinda funky. After reading the reviews, I purchased a box (which according to the box, lasts six months). OK, I'll try it. I've got a new washer with a button that says "Clean Washer." How easy can it get? The first load of clothes after using this product, I was an immediate fan. Wow! What a difference! I'm kicking myself for not getting it sooner. Love the side panel to check off the month you used it. Thank you!" — Two Fishes
$10.98 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A timed outlet that automatically turns on and shuts off electric gadgets
Promising review: "I've been using this for about a month now and love this timer. I had a bad habit of leaving my hair straightener on, but I set the timer to come on for one hour in the morning while I get ready and stay off the rest of the day. I haven't left my hair straightener on since I bought this timer. Highly recommend for anyone who doesn't want to disrupt their morning routine, but wants to be safe during the day while you're out!" — AmznUser181921
$8.99 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
Two rolls of adhesive weather stripping for sealing up drafts
Available in two sizes and four colors.

Promising review: "Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out. Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." –– Amazon customer

Promising review: "I recently bought an older house where all the windows are out of square. These strips have filled the gaps. I have no doubt that my next electric bill will be significantly lower after applying these to all my windows." — Nolan
$8.57 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A dryer vent cleaner attachment for cleaning up hazard-causing lint build-up
This adapter is compatible with most vacuum cleaner pipes, so all you have to do is attach it to your vacuum and guide it around your dryer to suck up excess and hard-to-reach lint. Too much lint buildup not only slows down the drying process, it's also a fire hazard.

Promising review: "Yes, we had a sock in our dryer vent!! This past summer, the lint trap broke on our dryer. Our kids ran the dryer regardless! What a disaster. Received my vacuum kit today, and now my clothes are dry! I sucked up the sock, as well as a piece of lint roller tape. Great product!" —Laurel Enoch
$11.89+ at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
A dryer vent lint brush with a long, flexible handle
Promising review: "Great product, much bigger than what the pictures show. I never thought I could have so much lint stuck in the vent. It helps keep clothes smelling better and I’m sure is overall easier on the dryer with better air flow." — Andrew Portus
$8.95 at Amazon
43
Everneat / Etsy
A 100% natural pumice-based oven scrub with metallic scrubbing sponge
Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.

Promising review: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe

Promising review: "This stuff is MAGIC! One application and it took 15 years of yuck off my oven that refused to come off with other oven cleaners! The product does most of the work so you really don’t have to scrub for hours. Highly recommend this stuff!" — Traci Hutchinson
$19.99 at Etsy
44
Amazon
Three oven liners for catching mess and drips while cooking
Promising review: "These liners are life changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil, which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." — Kindle custommer
$12.99 at Amazon
45
Amazon
A user-friendly TV wall mount that doesn't require a drill to use
This mount can accommodate TVs from 26 to 55 inches.

Promising review: "This product is extremely easy to install yourself on almost any type of wall because it distributes the weight so well. It works on drywall or plaster. I double checked the position by sliding the provided level across the wall and started by putting one nail in the center and then carefully at one end using the level. Once I was sure it was level, I carefully put in a half dozen more. You don’t need to use all of the nails provided! After I hung the TV I realized that one side seemed a little higher than the other and I took the TV off and realized I just needed to make sure the screws on the back of the TV were positioned properly." — Venona
$28.02 at Amazon
46
Amazon
A convenient picture hanging tool that includes a level and two anchor points
Promising review: "While hanging shelves and frames and other wall decorations shouldn't be rocket science, I make things more complicated than they should be. Leveling is where I normally falter. With the Hang-O-Matic it becomes an exact science! It's so simple to use! I've hung over 10 items on our walls this past weekend and it was a breeze with this tool. Just measure, put the tape to the wall where you want it, ensure your tape is level, and then push the marker pins in to know where you need to put in your anchors/hooks. When you're doing it solo, this tool is absolutely priceless!" — Shameel Kumar
$13 at Amazon
47
www.amazon.com
An easy-to-install countertop dishwasher that attaches to your faucet
This has six different wash cycles (normal, heavy, glass, speed, eco, and rinse) and comes with an adapter to hook the included hose up to your sink. It's also available in white or stainless steel.

Promising review: "My place did not have a dishwasher. I begged the landlord to install one (as most of the units have one), but he's too cheap. I loathe washing dishes by hand. There were always dirty dishes in the sink. I've had this for a couple of months now, and it is one of my best purchases in the past decade. I ran it the night it arrived and have run it virtually every night since. If you follow the directions, you can fit a decent amount inside, but it is what it is: a very compact dishwasher that comfortably fits on the countertop next to the sink, where the dish strainer used to live. It will fit underneath cabinets if they are to code. It's pretty quiet, except when it expels water into the sink, but that's only a few seconds a few times during the wash. I have never had to wash anything a second time. Ever. I rinse a little but do not believe in washing the dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. I named it ('Dishy,' because I am not that creative) and it is now a member of my family. My daughter doesn't quite grasp why I love it so much, but then again, she is 7 and has never had to do dishes. Personally, I think she's just jealous that I give it so much attention. If one were to ask me to decide between this and a PS4, I would choose this every time (and I am an avid COD player)." — HoopdySF
$359.97+ at Amazon
48
www.amazon.com
A set of 15 food storage containers with labels
Promising review: "Fits and stacks not only on my counter, but in my cabinets, too! Instead of the boxes, I dump it all into the containers and label them. Gives me more space in my cabinet. Great buy!" — Doreem
$30.99+ at Amazon
49
www.amazon.com
A window blind duster brush
Included are five reusable and washable microfiber cloths, which can also be used for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like air conditioners and car blinds.

Promising review: "I love this product!! It works fantastically! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job: cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product you can clean two slats at once, and it cleans them the first swipe! The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust, and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS, this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds. Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable, and it comes with five of them, so it's a real value — being reusable, and with so many to use, it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" — Sandy D
$7.99 at Amazon
50
www.amazon.com
A set of four bed bands that will keep your fitted sheet in place
Promising review: "I hate myself. I'm 30 years old. Why didn't I buy these sooner? If you are sick of sleeping on wrinkled or pulled up top sheets these will change your life. For 13 bucks. Buy it." — Bonus Joe
$12.99+ at Amazon
51
www.amazon.com
And a pair of insulating blackout curtains that keeps both the light and the heat out
Available in 16 sizes and 40 colors.

Promising review: "Love these! My son’s room was consistently warm despite having central air. It’s also freezing in the winter. He’s got five windows, and this is an old house, so I figured there was nothing I could do. After 20+ years I had a lightbulb moment and decided to purchase these curtains and see if they helped. WOW, not only is it almost completely dark in there, but the temperature has gone way down! These aren’t the hardcore insulated ones, but they are much thicker than the drapes they replaced, and the light blocking is almost 100%. I threw them in the dryer with a sheet of Bounce for 10 minutes or so, and the wrinkles from being packaged came right out." — what.it.is
$23.96 at Amazon
52
Charolette's Attic / Etsy
A crocheted remote caddy that drapes over your armrest
Charolette's Attic is a small biz based in Fort Polk, Louisiana, that specializes in handmade crocheted accessories.

Promising review: "It looks great on my husband’s recliner! Now the remote controls are within reach, and they are no longer getting lost since there’s now a designated place for them. I also love that it’s crocheted! Thank you so much!" — Kimberly A.
$17+ at Etsy
53
www.amazon.com
A TikTok-famous spinning mop and bucket set
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water. Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine.

Promising review: "OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." — Rex
$34.97 at Amazon
