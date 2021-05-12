HuffPost Finds

21 Problem-Solving Personal Care Products That Are Very Effective

These items for your eyebrows, hair, nails, skin and more are about to be your new BFFs.
By Emma Lord, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Do you ever find yourself debating whether you should book yet another salon appointment for something you know you could probably take care of at home if you had the right products?

Not anymore. From items that’ll help with skin scarring, strengthening your nails and eyebrow waxing, these problem-solvers will help you reduce your trips to a salon. Browse through them below and say goodbye to wasting money.

A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors
Amazon
You can use these to take care of those unibrow hairs that keep dodging your tweezers, or to get whatever face fuzzies you might have. Beats getting them professionally threaded or waxed. This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I just got this delivered today, so I decided to test it. I'm a woman with very dark and coarse hair, so my peach fuzz is a little more prominent than normal, and I'll admit that I do have a unibrow that I try to shave. I've tried everything from a facial blade that never really did much of anything, to a regular old razor, and then finally an electric razor. None of them did what this thing does. My electric razor cuts about half of the growth of the hair, and this razor completely eliminated it. I can't even feel any residual hair that's usually left when I shave, only skin. Plus the built in exfoliation when in use is a great addition; no need for any sort of lotion or shaving cream (although you may want to use right after a shower or get the area wet to weaken the follicles, just as you would any other sort of razor before shaving, and also to avoid razor burn). I hadn't really intended on this happening, but I actually procrastinated on shaving my unibrow this time around and this is going to sound so odd but I'm glad that I did because it completely eliminated the existence of my unibrow." —Natalie Clark

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
Plus a pair of cuticle scissors
Amazon
They're not just for nails! They're also great for trimming those, uh, enthusiastic eyebrow hairs that like to pop up faster than you can blink.

Promising review: "Amazing the sharp crisp clean smooth cut is so amazing, like surgical cut. I use mine for more than cutting cuticles. I get really clean cut for cutting my lace on my lace frontal wigs, I cut the thread and never get frying it's clean cut. Of course I use on my cuticle. I can get very fine details on any cutting I do with these. I trim my eyebrows and was able to avoid shaving or plucking because these got the smoothest cut. I highly recommend these cause they are an all in one many uses. I'm extremely satisfied." —EsteeDarla

Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
Or a painless, battery-charged hair remover
Amazon
To use this, simply glide over super fine hair — like the hair above your lip or between your brows — instead of going all out with wax at the salon.

Promising review: "I'm sold. Yes, face shaving. My hair didn't grow back stubbly or thicker. AND my face was SO soft afterwards! I'd highly recommend this product. The instructions were incredibly easy to follow. This product came with its own carrying case that can also fit the extra replacement head. It's very compact and discreet. I was pleased with how well it removed all the fine baby hairs on my face. It isn't exceptionally strong in power, but it doesn't need to be. I wouldn't say that this is strong enough for stubble, but perfect for a soft face. Highly recommend!" —sabrine hoteit

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A super popular Bio-Oil
Amazon
This contains vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender, which you may recognize as a product a lot of people use to help fade scars (both old and new), soothe cracked and dry skin and help moisturize without affecting your pores. It offers the refresh of a facial or a moisturizing treatment without having to drive somewhere. People are also using it lately to help with dry and painful skin on their hands from hand-washing and sanitizing.

Promising review: "This is great stuff! My daughter is a teen and has been having severe acne breakouts, we tried everything even a prescription from her pediatrician for Retin A cream. Her acne just kept coming back. I was skeptical about trying an oil for acne scars because I thought it would cause her to break out more but after reading the reviews I decided to give Bio Oil a try, what did we have to lose? She washes her face with Cerave foaming wash and uses the Bio Oil at night and in the morning. She has been using these two products for about two weeks and we have seen no new breakouts and the scars on her cheeks have very much improved!" —Richandra Blake

Get it from Amazon for $8.92.
A foot file
Amazon
So you can remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet with some gentle, pain-free rubbing. It works whether your feet are dry or wet, and will leave your heels so soft.

Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! Just check out the 'before' and 'after.' I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute ! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
Or a popular Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel
Amazon
All you have to do is apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet and then, over the next five to seven days, enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth skin.

Promising review: "I rarely take the time to write product reviews, but, honey, this stuff is the real deal. My feet were gross. Thick skin, crusty-looking. And, to make matters worse, the salons here do not allow razors to be used when getting a pedicure. I have tried using blades myself to no avail. Then a friend told me about this stuff, so I decided to try it. I showered, and then put on the 'boots' and taped them closed and covered my feet with two layers of socks so the gel wouldn't seep out. I waited for an hour, then took them off. They didn't look any different. So, I patiently waited to see some action. Today is the third day and I cannot believe my eyes! The skin is literally coming off in big sheets. If you are the kind of person who loves peeling skin and wants to see a drastic difference, you should buy this stuff. I love it so much I want to buy it for people. Even people I don't like. LOL. I know a lot of people with gross feet, who I think this would be perfect for. Don't walk. RUN and buy this stuff." —Annie

Get it from Amazon for $25.
An acetone-free soak-off gel nail polish remover
Amazon
To use, simply apply directly on top of your nails like an extra coat of polish. It bubbles up and shrivels the gel polish, making it easy to remove without all the hassle of going back to a salon or the weird smells of other at-home removal kits.

Promising review: "The consistency is very thick and looks like dried out nail polish but that’s what it’s supposed to look like. I put it on my gel nail polish and waited about two minutes and then removed it with a cotton ball. Within a minute of putting it on, the gel nail polish begins to look like little bubbles and clumps up so all you have to do it wipe it clean! Works well and does not have a very strong smell. I would rather much use this than soak up my nails in acetone." —Elena

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
Plus a bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Amazon
You simply brush this on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and hangnails. It will leave you with thick, healthy nails and nail beds that a professional doesn't have to work on every few weeks.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Amazon
It'll help take care of razor bumps, ingrown hair and razor burn so you don't have to go to an expensive waxer every month to prevent them.

Promising review: "I’m not one to leave a review about many products but I saw a review on this product that made me buy it and I thought it wasn’t only fair to pay it forward! I’ve dealt with horrendous ingrown hairs for years! I’ve tried everything to minimize them, expensive wax packages and expensive serums and creams, plucking, not shaving — you name it I tried it. This product has literally put everything I’ve tried to shame! For the price too! it was so worth it! I’ve been using it for about a month everyday after I get out of the shower (I saw someone say they put it in a spray bottle to get full use of the product rather than it seeping into a cotton ball 10/10 would recommend) I haven’t gotten an ingrown since and the ones I had healed! The smell is kind of strong but so are the results. I also have pretty sensitive skin and I was worried about using it after I shave/wax, burns a lil bit but it didn’t cause a flare-up. Can’t wait to not be insecure at the beach this summer!" —Jess

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Or if you prefer waxing, a tin of Cirepil blue wax beads
Amazon
This gentle hard wax easily removes both the coarsest and finest of hairs in a matter of minutes, leaving you with skin so smooth that you're going to have to sit on your hands stop yourself from stroking your underarms and legs in public. This stuff is used in a lot of high-end salons, too, so this tin truly pays for itself in "trips not taken to get professionally waxed."

Promising review: "This is the best hard wax I have ever tried! I prefer to use hard wax over any other wax hands down. I use it on myself and on my friends, family and clients. I have found that this works best for me when used on clean, oiled (lightly) skin. Using a light oil helps prevent the wax from sticking to & pulling on the skin, therefore only grabbing the hair. Easy to use and easy cleanup. I have found my holy grail hard wax and will be repurchasing every time I start getting low." —Stillkickin

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A Bevel shave system set
Amazon
A grooming kit specifically designed for razor bump-free shaving for coarse, curly hair. It comes complete with a re-engineered safety razor that doesn't cut hair under the skin, which helps in preventing ingrown hairs, bumps and other shaving irritations. Bevel is a Black-founded company that specializes in grooming products designed for sensitive skin. Each set includes the Bevel safety razor, badger shave brush, shave cream, priming oil, restoring balm and 20 replacement blades.

Promising review: "I'm a young Nigerian-American male, with 4c hair. The curl pattern of my hair and my combination skin causes me to get razor bumps really easily, considering most shaving regimens stretch and cut hairs somehow, causing my hair to have to begin growth under the skin layer, easily causing ingrown hairs. This has changed how I shave! This shave kit gives me an extremely close shave, but most importantly, not too close that my hair starts it's growth under the skin. It perfectly trims it just to skin level, letting my hair grow from an appropriate level. The ingredients of the products also feel great, smell great and do nothing to irritate my skin. I've been converted; I'll only be buying Bevel shave products from now on. This was MADE for Black men. Do yourself the favor." —David

Get it from Bevel for $89.95 (with an option for a $59.95 monthly auto-ship) or Amazon for $78.23.
A vitamin C-based face serum
Amazon
This may help brighten and firm skin and help reduce pores and redness, pulling out all the stops that even expensive chemical peels and facials might not be able to compete with.

Promising review: "I bought this because I heard it worked well to use after derma rolling. This serum really helps to tighten your skin! I've used it for about two weeks now. I have an oily T-zone, and it dried my skin out in that area after about four days — to the point where my skin was flaky. I decided to alternate with a moisturizer for the day and to use this stuff at night, and now my skin looks amazing. I can't tell you how much I've tried and spent over the years trying to shrink my pores as I have always been self-conscious about my sebaceous filaments on my nose and cheeks. I've done chemical peels, facials, enzyme scrubs, you name it. I've come to terms with using face primer to spackle over them LOL. Within 10 days they've pretty much all dried up! I totally didn't expect this result and couldn't be more thrilled. I examine my skin in the mirror closely each time I go into the bathroom. Seriously. This morning I woke up and my skin looked so good that I was upset with myself for a second about falling asleep with my makeup on, and then I remembered that I did wash my face. My skin just looks even and fresh now! Freaking crazy. This serum is absolute gold. Just make sure to not put it around your eyes as it will dry them out big time, and if your skin gets too dry, alternate with a moisturizer (I recommend their vitamin C moisturizer)." —Dana Morningstar

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Or a 16-pack of Korean face masks
Samantha Wieder / BuzzFeed
They're made with vitamin E and collagen to give your cheeks the kind of daily glow that usually comes with a much higher price tag. The pack comes in 16 different varieties, so every night your face can take a new adventure — lavender, cucumber, green tea, the whole shebang. Now your face can taste the rainbow.

Promising review: "These sheet masks are great to incorporate into your skin care routine. They are easy to use, fit well onto the face and can be stored in the fridge before use for an even greater cooling effect. I have mostly oily skin that isn't super sensitive and have had no bad reactions from these masks. Be sure to rub the rest of the package's serum onto your face when done with the mask to get the most of your product. Would definitely recommend for this price." —Syddie

Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
A cordless, rechargeable hair cutter and trimmer
Amazon
It's designed to be beginner-friendly, so you can give yourself and other people decent haircuts if you can't get to a salon. It comes with color-coded combs to guide you to the precise length of hair, along with a mode for cutting hair near the ears, so it's as close to foolproof as a non-experienced hair-cutter can get. Each set comes with color-coded blades that correspond to the trimmer, two combs, a scissor and a carrying case to store it all. Psst — dog owners!! A lot of people are also using this on their furry friends if they haven't been able to get to the vet or a groomer.

Promising review: "Bought this for the COVID shutdown, and my wife has used it to give five haircuts total to me and our teenage sons. It comes with directions that help a lot, tons of height selectors, and even scissors and comb: a very complete haircut kit. She's never cut hair before, but we look about like what we did coming out of our $15/cut local barbershop, so ... " —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $28.56.
Or for quick trims and styles, a hair thinner and cutter
Amazon
People swear by this for all sorts of styling hacks, whether it's trimming their bangs, maintaining a cut, giving themselves natural-looking layers or trimming and styling wigs. People also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!

Promising review: "I've only used it twice so far, but I'm very happy so far. I was easily able to shape and trim my pixie do (which had gone two months without a cut, and was getting very unruly and losing its shape) even though I've never cut hair before. I did it by myself, using the long tooth side mostly, running it through the sides to trim them up (my hair was thoroughly wet, it wouldn't work dry), then used the short tooth side along my ears at at the back to get them really short. I watched a great YouTube video of someone using it to trim their pixie, and that really helped me. I also like that I can use this to safely trim my baby's hair, once it grows long enough for me to do so. And it's great that I can open it up to clear out the hair mess and replace the blades when they dull. Overall I'm so pleased with this as a way to cheaply and easily maintain my pixie cut." —BethJoy

Get it from Amazon for $3.93.
Plus, a vanity mirror
Amazon
It's equipped with lights, 180-degree rotational views and up to three times the magnification so you can see what you're doing to the back of your head.

Promising review: "I specifically got this to perform my own haircuts with some electric clippers. This fits the bill. While I got a hand mirror to go with this and see the back, that mirror broke. The packaging ensures it doesn't come broke. The USB works and the lights are bright. A bit much for me, but will ensure you can see your face and hair for whatever purpose you need. The folding design ensures you don't accidentally chip, scratch or smudge it while relocating it. While it makes it safe to throw into a bag with soft clothes or into your back seat, I wouldn't put it in a suitcase or in a backpack with heavy electronics." —Drellic

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
It's a repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes and rinse it out. There goes expensive moisture treatments at the salon.

Promising review: "I'm typically one of those people that will write a review when a product is bad but never really ever good. But I HAD to write this review ... So I recently dyed the ends of my hair blue and it made my hair feel 'stretchy,' which usually means that it's lacking protein. I was going to buy my normal Olaplex 3 but I was affected by COVID-19 and it really wouldn't be smart right now to buy a product that expensive. Well, I was reading an article and it mentioned this stuff and it was calling it the Olaplex dupe. Eight dollars isn't bad so why not. I bought it. Now, I have dry hair from mid shaft to ends from bleaching and I'm letting my natural brown hair grow out. First use, it's a little shiny, nothing spectacular but I noticed barely any stretching in my hair (I left it on for three hours). My hair is SO SOFT ... Olaplex never left my hair feeling this amazing after just one use. This is my new holy grail product and will recommend to everyone!" —lynn

Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
And SheaMoisture's Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream
Amazon
It's a moisture-restoring formula that helps define curls and make them shine without weighing them down, so you can get that "just left the salon" kind of look.

Promising review: "Best low porosity curl smoothie. Love this for my low porosity 4a/4b Hair. My hair is so soft, curly, and moisturized after using this curl smoothie. I also do the LCO method on my hair and it performs well. Even two to three days after a twist-out, my hair is so soft!" —Bonner

Get it from Amazon for $10.12.
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
Amazon
It's an easy-to-use eyebrow filler for anyone who hasn't been able to get theirs done professionally for a while and wants a subtle but effective way to fill 'em in. The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially-edged eyebrow pencil.

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about this eyebrow filler, but am super satisfied with it. I typically get my eyebrows tinted when I get them threaded, but due to COVID haven't been able to and this works just as well. No smudging and looks natural. You also don't need to be a makeup professional for it to look good." —Amanda

Get it from Amazon for $5.88 (available in four colors).
Or an eyebrow tint
Amazon
It'll semi-permanently dye your brow hairs for up to six weeks, helping either fill them in or to dye over gray hairs just as effectively as a salon tint would. A lot of reviewers swapped this for doing brow makeup completely.

Promising review: "Love this product and I use it every three weeks now religiously! I apply it with a little angled eye brush and I started outlining the brow shape I wanted with Vaseline or chapstick to prevent staining when I first started out. I let it sit about three minutes once I’m done applying to both sides. It starts out dark and then washes lighter after a few days so don’t panic if it’s dark right after. It lasts about three weeks but has lightened a bit by then. I never knew how many eyebrows I had until I used this product! It also helped me even out my eyebrows because they tend to be slightly uneven!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in four colors).
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
It provides instant length so effective, you might just cancel all your appointments to get your lashes done for eternity.

Promising review: "Love this. Haven’t been able to get my lashes done since Covid. Not sure I’ll ever go back to it. This is great and the price is unreal." —Erin Underwood

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
