21 Problem-Solving Personal Care Products That Are Very Effective

A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors

You can use these to take care of those unibrow hairs that keep dodging your tweezers, or to get whatever face fuzzies you might have. Beats getting them professionally threaded or waxed. This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!"I just got this delivered today, so I decided to test it. I'm a woman with very dark and coarse hair, so my peach fuzz is a little more prominent than normal, and I'll admit that I do have a unibrow that I try to shave.My electric razor cuts about half of the growth of the hair, and this razor completely eliminated it.Plus the built in exfoliation when in use is a great addition; no need for any sort of lotion or shaving cream (although you may want to use right after a shower or get the area wet to weaken the follicles, just as you would any other sort of razor before shaving, and also to avoid razor burn). I hadn't really intended on this happening, but I actually procrastinated on shaving my unibrow this time around and this is going to sound so odd but I'm glad that I did because." — Natalie Clark