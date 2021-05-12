21 Problem-Solving Personal Care Products That Are Very Effective

Do you ever find yourself debating whether you should book yet another salon appointment for something you know you could probably take care of at home if you had the right products?
Not anymore. From items that’ll help with skin scarring, strengthening your nails and eyebrow waxing, these problem-solvers will help you reduce your trips to a salon. Browse through them below and say goodbye to wasting money.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors
Plus a pair of cuticle scissors
Or a painless, battery-charged hair remover
A super popular Bio-Oil
A foot file
Or a popular Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel
An acetone-free soak-off gel nail polish remover
Plus a bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Or if you prefer waxing, a tin of Cirepil blue wax beads
A Bevel shave system set
A vitamin C-based face serum
Or a 16-pack of Korean face masks
A cordless, rechargeable hair cutter and trimmer
Or for quick trims and styles, a hair thinner and cutter
Plus, a vanity mirror
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
And SheaMoisture's Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
Or an eyebrow tint
Essence's Lash Princess mascara