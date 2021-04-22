HuffPost Finds

28 Problem-Solving Products For Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

Your secret purchase of gas pills, dandruff shampoo and wart-removing bandages is safe with us.
By Melanie Aman, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Let’s face it: As human beings we sometimes have to deal with some slightly embarrassing things — looking at you boob sweat, gas and bad breath.

If reading that last sentence left you feeling flushed, don’t worry ― we’re here to help. From bra liners to gas-neutralizing pads to dentist-approved mouthwash and more, check out these products that’ll help solve those uncomfortable health and wellness problems.

1
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Amazon
It may help banish bad bacteria and improve stinky breath. This way you won't suffer the embarrassment of someone offering you a breath mint.

Promising review: "I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this. Great quality stainless-steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." — Alexis T.

Get it from Amazon for $6.95.
2
A bra liner
Amazon
So you, a sweaty person, can step outside without the dreaded under-boob sweat.

Promising review: "I am a sweat-er and therefore it's very uncomfortable to sweat under your bra and then be wet. I am so happy with this product. No more being wet and having embarrassing sweat marks." — Lola

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
3
A Squatty Potty
Amazon
A bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the dumps. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.

Promising review: "What can I say? The process of excretion can only be compared to a real life exorcism where it feels, pleasantly if I may add, that the devil himself is trying to burst out of your gut. Needless to say, the stool changed my life. I found myself creating excuses to run to my magical place and discharge whatever little portion of food was left inside me; I was hooked. Soon people started wondering why I've become so distant; the stool had taken over my life. It would have taken over your life too if you would have experienced the kind of pleasure that I was now enjoying; it was my high." — Dino

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4
And don't forget a before-you-go toilet spray
Amazon
Even if you're one of those weirdly confident people who can go in a house full of people without issue, having this in your bathroom for others can calm nervous pooers.

Promising review: "New Year's Day 2019 I wake up at my friend's house after a night of partying to the smell of fresh coffee and bacon frying in the kitchen. So I get up and say good morning to everyone, get me some coffee, and think to myself, 'Hey! The entire house smells like bacon. It's probably an opportune time for me to 'drop the kids off at the pool' because no one will notice anything I'm making in the bathroom over what Michelle is making in her kitchen.' Anyway, I look on top of the bowl and there's this stuff. For added protection against embarrassment, I pump a couple of sprays into the bowl and do my stuff. Yup now I totally smell bacon and oranges, but not a whiff of anything else that might cause my friends to ask me if I need to see a doctor or something. So now I keep a bottle with me just in case I'm in one of those situations when I have, you know, a brown dog scratching at the back door, but don't want anyone to know that I'm letting him out." — D. Grieco Jr.

Get the original citrus scent from Amazon for $8.22 (available in other scents here).
5
An acne patch
Amazon
For those days when a pimple pops up at the *worst* possible moment. Hydrocolloid, tea tree oil and calendula oil are gentle on the skin while still drawing out fluids from your pimple.

Promising review: "I cannot say enough about these patches! They are my skin savior! I actually gave myself a facial where I pushed up all the blackheads and whiteheads from my pores, which is why there is so much puss on the patches (gross, I know), but I couldn’t believe all of that was trapped in my skin!! Woke up and removed the patches, not a single pimple! If I would've not put these on, guaranteed I would have woken to multiple pimples in the area. I usually break out when I try to exfoliate and extract, so I only do it when my pores start to look huge and filled (yuck). I am now a true believer, leave the 'spot treatment' creams and switch to these! They will pull out that white head and reduce your pimple to practically nothing overnight! And it’s safer than a cream that just brings all that gunk to the surface but doesn’t actually remove it... then when you do you're left with an oozing pre-scar for the rest of the day! I am now a monthly subscriber. I will never use anything else. In fact, just ordered the XL acne patches to pull out more gunk on my forehead (live in AZ, constantly sweating and naturally oily). Thank you for making such a great product!!" — jennifer9

Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $8.49.
6
An eco-friendly hard water-stain remover
Amazon
This will help you wipe away soap scum and residue in your shower in half the time it normally takes you to clean. It's biodegradable so the scent won't singe your nose hairs and make you gag, plus it's safe enough to use on just about anything — including shower glass, tile, granite, stainless-steel, marble, brass and porcelain.

Promising review: "I honestly only bought this product because of the money-back guarantee, thinking that there was no way anything would rid me of the hard water stains on the glass shower doors that I inherited from a former tenant. The stains were unlike anything I had ever dealt with and not being able to get rid of them filled me with frustration and then rage. I had tried lemon juice, vinegar, baking soda, toilet bowl cleaner, a headlight-cleaning kit and even a professional strength cleaning acid, combined with hours of scrubbing by hand and finally with an oscillating scrub attachment for my power drill. I'm not saying that this product works quickly, but that fact that it works at all has me overjoyed! After an hour of using my oscillating scrub attachment, I have completely cleared away a chunk of the stains on the door, which honestly I did not think was possible before today. I am so relieved that I will soon be rid of these embarrassing stains. Very happy with this product and can't wait to tackle the rest of the shower!" — Emmy

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7
A dandruff shampoo
Amazon
Say goodbye to white flakes on your scalp. This treatment is made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient that will hopefully tell your dandruff it's no longer welcome here.

Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — chris

Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
8
A cuticle oil
Amazon
It will help restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
9
A pumice cleaning stone
Amazon
This is designed to help you power through tough rust, lime and calcium streaks. Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy scrub away discoloration with ease. This nontoxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the glistening throne you deserve.

Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard-water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" — Stephanie Ray

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
10
A clay mask
Amazon
So you can basically vacuum out your pores. It may also help reduce the frequency of your breakouts and soften your skin.

Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought raw apple cider vinegar to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a life saver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" — Afton StAmour

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
11
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
Who knows the last time you cleaned your jetted tub? (I hate to break it to you, but you're probably chillaxing in dirty water.) This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.

Promising review: "They don't call this Oh Yuk! for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub. You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
12
An EveryPlate subscription
EveryPlate
A subscription to help make cooking dinner fun, exciting and easy. No more sad bowls of ramen! We're talking Instagram-worthy meals that are as affordable as they are delicious.

Why it's great: EveryPlate's recipes have only six — yes, six! — steps separating you from your package of pre-portioned ingredients and a mouthwatering homemade meal.

What else to know: For less than $5 a serving, EveryPlate's affordable meal options will make your wallet (and stomach) very happy. All meals take between 30 to 45 minutes to make.

Availability: EveryPlate currently ships to most of the continental U.S. Enter your zip code during checkout and EveryPlate will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.

Prices: $4.99/serving + $8.99 shipping (available in servings of two or four and three, four, or five meals per week).

Check out the Easy Chicken Fajitas (left) and Chicken Sausage Orzotto (right) featured above and current menu selections here.
13
Or a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest
Amazon
For gardeners who are embarrassingly bad at keeping their plants alive. Good thing this hydroponic system alerts you when it's time to water and feed your plants.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" — Mary A. Walls

Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in three colors).
14
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
This is safe for all hair types and will revitalize dry, damaged and overprocessed mane overnight.

Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie

Get it from Amazon for $7.
15
A tube of antiperspirant hand cream
Amazon
So you can dry your hands if you suffer from hyperhidrosis (excess sweating), or if you're just nervous!

Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life..... it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." — HECTOR LORENZO

Get it from Amazon for $14.80.
16
A water-based moisturizer
Intimina
If dryness down there is a whole lotta uncomfortable, this alcohol-free external cream will make inserting a menstrual cup so much easier. Plus, it isn't sticky or greasy!

Promising review: "Very good lubricant. I only need a couple drops and it helps my menstrual cup go in extremely smoothly!" — Anonymous

Get it from Intimina for $8.95.
17
An earwax removal kit
Amazon
For anyone who finds it a little embarrassing how often they have to ask people to repeat themselves. Good thing you don't need your ears to read the 1,500+ five-star reviews this product has garnered.

Promising review: "After messing around with a Q-tip in my left ear (never do this), I managed to fully block all hearing in it. I ran around like a headless chicken for about 24 hours because the pressure in the ear was so intense. One treatment of Debrox and the blockage immediately subsided. Trick is to let it sit in the ear for at least five minutes. Drain the ear, wait another five minutes, then irrigate with the bulb and warm water, never cold. Seldom does a remedy work as advertised; this one does!" — Chazmax1

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
18
A tub of brightening, firming and rejuvenating eye cream
Amazon
Because you're tired of your mom constantly asking you, "Are you getting enough sleep?" on your weekly FaceTime even though she should darn well know that your dark circles are hereditary.

Promising review: "This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drug store eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" — casie ackerman

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
19
A TubShroom
Amazon
If your relaxing showers have turned into you standing in a puddle of water for 15 minutes because the drain is clogged ... again. This little guy snags the hair you shed before it can collect in the pipes.

Promising review: "I have long hair and recently had a baby. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged every time we turn around, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time with that spiky stick thing you shove down there and then pull out over and over. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" — sasamo

Get it from Amazon for $12.45+ (available in five colors).
20
A pack of stain-removing pads
Amazon
So you can clear away those questionable stains that have been there since who knows when.

Promising review: "WOW were we impressed! On two occasions over the last three months, our sweet dog ate grass outside and then proceeded to vomit in two different locations on relatively new carpet. We cleaned the best we could but two dark round spots remained. We tried the standard carpet sprays to no avail (actually seemed to make them worst). The spots were embarrassing to see, but decided to wait until holiday traffic was over before scheduling full carpet clean. As soon as these arrived, we put them on spots (yes, I know you are supposed to test), stomped on them and set the timer. Lifted the pads in 30 minutes and the whole stains had transferred to the pads, carpet looked clean as can be. Highly recommend for any dog owner with a dog who isn't trained to vomit outside." — Eileen Marie

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $24.99.
21
A pack of gas-neutralizing pads
Amazon
Each antimicrobial activated charcoal pad traps foul-smelling gas molecules so toxic toots are a thing of the past.

Promising review: "My significant other has a butt that wants to violently suffocate everyone. This was originally a gag (pun intended) gift but, when used, it actually worked. Most, if not all, of the smell went away with the particularly terrible poots. We joke that we should get some more." — Sunshine

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $12.99.
22
A hair finishing stick
Amazon
For cleaning up all those random strands that escape from ponytails and buns. It's basically like a mascara wand coated in natural plant oils for your hair. And it's so easy to use that no one will suspect that you, a full-grown adult, have no idea (literally zero) how to do you hair.

Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." — Jill Stilfield

Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
23
An antifungal tea tree balm
Amazon
This may help you address basically any somewhat embarrassing skin condition you can think of: athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch and even just dry skin.

Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." — Alicia N Engstrom

Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
24
And a box of wart-removing pads
Amazon
You simply apply these like bandages so you can be rid of your extra growth. Be gone, appendage!

Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I than realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" — Audrey N.

Get 14 pads from Amazon for $6.96.
25
A bottle of dentist-approved mouthwash
Amazon
Designed for beating swamp breath, whatever the cause may be. This one's made sans alcohol so it won't burn when you swish it around your mouth.

Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. It did smell like s..t and I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence and that all it counts. Thank you Amazon!!!" — Shopper5

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.44.
26
A blackhead remover vacuum
Amazon
It features a powerful head for suctioning up blackheads, whiteheads, grease and leftover makeup. It comes with four different attachments for all your skin care needs, as well as five suction levels so you can clear up your skin without painful blackhead-removing strips.

Promising review: "I would show the stuff that came out of my nose if I wasn’t so embarrassed! It really works! I usually use the Biore strips but those can cost a lot since they're disposable. This is a greener choice that’s also effective!" — Sergio Madero

Get it from Amazon for $25.59+ (available in seven colors).
27
A pack of Schick dermaplaning razors
Amazon
So you evict any unwanted stray hairs that have taken up residence on your face — without the fear of accidentally shaving off half your eyebrow thanks to its precision cover. These itty-bitty razors are great for stashing in your purse for touch-ups on the go.

Promising review: "I'm a hairy gal. Hormonal problems ruled out by my physician; it's just hereditary. My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine ever-growing peach fuzz. If I cease shaving, I shall acquire a boat and thus forth be dubbed blonde beard. My mustache is darker and thicker, something I think a lot of women experience. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor (Gillette Fusion ProGlide for reference) and shaving cream but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and no irritation, plus it is the closest shave I have gotten. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini razors.' It's quicker than doing what I call a 'dad shave' in the shower, and I can see what I'm shaving because I'm at my makeup table and there's no shaving cream obstructing my view (I don't want to accidentally hack off the hair by my ears or forehead). Plus, I compared this to other (what I call) mini razors and it's twice the size. So very efficient for doing your whole face, easy for detailing those brows. I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all." — Dr. Eleanor Abernathy

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.99.
28
And a box of extra-strength Gas-X chewables
Amazon
For when you know you should be avoiding dairy but your Friday night plans include mac and cheese, nachos and ice cream.

Promising review: "Sometimes you eat something that is too rich on an empty stomach and wham — the pain, the bloating, the weird weird noises start. And then if you have this, within minutes it helps relieve the gas, bloating, and discomfort. Taking this is nothing to be ashamed about; it happens to everyone whether they like to admit it or not." — MusicLover

Get a pack of 72 from Amazon for $11.99.
