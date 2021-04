28 Problem-Solving Products For Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

An eco-friendly hard water-stain remover

This will help you wipe away soap scum and residue in your shower in half the time it normally takes you to clean. It's biodegradable so the scent won't singe your nose hairs and make you gag, plus it's safe enough to use on just about anything — including shower glass, tile, granite, stainless-steel, marble, brass and porcelain."I honestly only bought this product because of the money-back guarantee, thinking that there was no way anything would rid me of the hard water stains on the glass shower doors that I inherited from a former tenant. The stains were unlike anything I had ever dealt with and not being able to get rid of them filled me with frustration and then rage. I had tried lemon juice, vinegar, baking soda, toilet bowl cleaner, a headlight-cleaning kit and even a professional strength cleaning acid, combined with hours of scrubbing by hand and finally with an oscillating scrub attachment for my power drill. I'm not saying that this product works quickly, but that fact that it works at all has me overjoyed! After an hour of using my oscillating scrub attachment, I have completely cleared away a chunk of the stains on the door, which honestly I did not think was possible before today.Very happy with this product and can't wait to tackle the rest of the shower!" — Emmy